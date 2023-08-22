Blip redefines the smoking cessation category for the next generation of quitters.

Quitting smoking and vaping is hard. Blip is here to make it a little easier with FDA-approved products and a first-of-its-kind emphasis on community support.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoking cessation category gets a refresh with the launch of Blip, the company redefining what quitting nicotine looks like for today's smokers and vapers. With FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products that can double the chances of quitting successfully and community support for quitters at any stage, Blip believes human connection can make the difference in becoming, and staying, nicotine-free.

Blip is co-founded by brand-building experts Brian Bordainick and Julie Schott who've created paradigm-shifting companies from the ground up, including Starface , Julie , and Futurewise . Bordainick and Schott are joined by Josephine Lee aka Princess Gollum, creative director, and Alyson Lord, president.

More than 30 million American adults are smokers or vapers ( source ). And while nicotine replacement therapies can make quitting more manageable by curbing cravings, they traditionally lack the connection and community needed to create behavioral changes that last. With an approachable presence across its website, social channels, and community platform Geneva , Blip creates a quitting experience that keeps people engaged and motivated in the process.

"Setting my quit date and thinking about a life without smoking was an incredibly anxiety-inducing moment for me," said Alyson Lord, Co-Founder and President of Blip. "But with NRTs, the right tools and right people, it was easier than any of my past attempts. Quitting takes more than just following the drug facts on the side of the box, our entire system was formulated with real experiences in mind."

Blip launches with FDA-approved NRTs designed to help adults quit smoking. Available in gum and mini lozenges in both 2mg and 4mg doses, Blip NRTs help curb cravings by delivering small, controlled amounts of nicotine to the brain without the toxic chemicals found in cigarette smoke and vapes. With refreshing flavors and easy-to-follow application, Blip NRTs are safe, effective, and designed to represent the next generation of quitters.

Blip Nicotine Gum: Available in Fruit Freeze or Mint Freeze; ideal for those who want to satisfy their oral fixation habits. (MSRP $19.99 for 20 count; MSRP $59.99 for 100 count).





Blip Mini Lozenges: Available in Mint; ideal for those who prefer a more discreet method than chewing gum. (MSRP $19.99 for 27 count; MSRP $59.99 for 108 count).

"We saw a major opportunity to create a brand that empowers people to truly own and be proud of their quitting journey," said Brian Bordainick, co-founder of Blip. "The traditional smoking cessation category felt outdated, from how the products show up on shelves to the holistic customer experience after purchase. We're excited to help rejuvenate a category and bring positive experiences."

"I sparked the idea for Blip while working as a model for a Starface shoot with co-founder Julie Schott," said Josephine Lee (also known as Princess Gollum ), co-founder and creative director of Blip. " As a former smoker and vaper, I know firsthand how difficult quitting can be and it's been an honor tapping into my creative and design brain power to inspire others to try to quit nicotine and stick with it."

Blip is available to shop direct-to-consumer at www.blip.world and in select CVS locations across the country. To learn more about Blip and join the community, visit www.blip.world and follow @blipworld .

