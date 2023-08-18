Ask the Expert
Stagwell (STGW) Announces September Investor Conference Schedule with Presentations at Benchmark, B. Riley

Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it will attend two upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • Benchmark's TMT Consumer 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 – Management will host 1x1 investor meetings.
  • B. Riley Securities' 2023 Consumer Conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 – Management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for 1x1 investor meetings.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact

Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-announces-september-investor-conference-schedule-with-presentations-at-benchmark-b-riley-301904633.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.