Element Biosciences Announces AVITI FIT, a Suite of Products to Empower More Researchers with Flexible Genomic Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc. , developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today unveiled five new products to better serve customers' low to medium-throughput needs and expand the functionality and versatility of its benchtop sequencer.

As more researchers are turning to genomics and the needs of labs across the world are evolving, this new product suite will bring AVITI's industry leading technology to an even wider range of customers, including those who need more operational flexibility, less throughput, or access to longer read applications.

These products, which are available now, include:

AVITI LT (Low Throughput) : An alternative version of the AVITI System that runs the low and medium throughput sequencing kits. AVITI LT brings Element's high-quality sequencing with Cloudbreak™ chemistry to more users by lowering instrument cost and can later be upgraded to a full-throughput AVITI.

Individually Addressable Lanes: Flexibility to isolate libraries to a single flow cell lane and seamlessly process two libraries per flow cell without additional time, kits, or reagents.

Flexible Throughput Kits: New versions of our kits to enable customers with small sample batches or targeted panels to take control of their samples and timelines by running cost-effective low and medium output kits while still enabling individual lane loading for even more flexibility.

2x300 bp Sequencing Kits: Our industry-leading chemistry enables the highest quality and lowest cost solution to enable more applications to take advantage of cost-effective read lengths up to 2x300.

Elembio Cloud: An online platform for managing instruments, monitoring runs with real-time updates, and visualizing run metrics and data to gauge run performance.

"A more versatile mix of flow cell capacities on the AVITI means we can migrate almost all of our routine sequencing activities - NGS services, product QC, and R&D - to a single instrument and workflow without the logistics issues of complicated batch management," said Jacob Enk, Ph.D., Director of Research, Development, and Applications at Daicel Arbor Biosciences. "This relieves routine headaches for us and allows us to concentrate more on answering important research questions."

"Element is continuously innovating to expand access to high quality, affordable, on-demand sequencing to more customers, including labs that have lower throughput needs, run applications that require longer read lengths, or have limited CapEx budget," said Francisco Garcia, PhD, SVP of Informatics at Element Biosciences. "With these new products, whatever your genomics needs are, the AVITI System is always the perfect fit."

This news comes on the heels of a series of key innovations for Element in the year since launching the AVITI System. In June, Element launched Cloudbreak, improvements to its chemistry that reduce run times, increase accuracy and enable even more applications. In May, Element announced its partnership with Amazon Omics to provide simple, powerful, and cost-effective analysis workflows. In January, Element announced a new throughput-based option for its AVITI System that provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop for as low as $200 a genome.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

