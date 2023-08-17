DOVE AND JUICE PRESS ANNOUNCE LIMITED-TIME SMOOTHIE COLLABORATION INSPIRED BY THE INDULGENT INGREDIENTS AND CREAMY TEXTURE OF DOVE BODY SCRUBS

Two one-of-a-kind smoothie flavors will be available for purchase at all Juice Press locations nationwide through September 14, with an exclusive $3 discount on a future purchase of Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove and Juice Press announced the launch of limited-time Dove x Juice Press smoothies, inspired by the indulgent ingredients and creamy, nourishing feel of Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs.

Dove and Juice Press announce two limited-time smoothie flavors, inspired by the indulgent ingredients and creamy, nourishing feel of Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs. (PRNewswire)

From now through Thursday, September 14, customers can stop by any of the 80 Juice Press locations across the U.S. to purchase two one-of-a-kind smoothies that will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth:

Dove x Juice Press Crushed Cherry Chia Smoothie – a sweet, vibrant blend of bing cherry, strawberry, mango, pomegranate, banana, maple, pitaya, and flax with chia seeds (v, gf).

Dove x Juice Press Crushed Macadamia Vanilla Smoothie – a cozy, irresistible blend of banana, blue spirulina, cinnamon, stevia, coconut nectar, macadamia butter drizzle, and the comfort of rich vanilla (v, gf).

To take the experience from smoothies to scrubs, every purchase of a limited-time Dove x Juice Press smoothie will include an exclusive QR code, which customers can scan to sign up and save $3.00 on any Dove Exfoliating Body Scrub at their preferred retailer.*

Enriched with the brand's signature ¼ moisturizing cream, Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs go beyond the basic function of a typical body scrub, providing users with both effective exfoliation and creamy nourishment to reveal softer, smoother skin after every shower. It is those exact qualities that inspired the partnership.

"We've seen a growing affinity for our body scrubs on social media, particularly TikTok. New generations of beauty enthusiasts and content creators view a body scrub as an essential part of their shower routine – and they know that Dove body scrubs effectively exfoliate and nourish their skin," said Laura DiMiceli, Brand Marketing Director, Dove U.S. Body Cleansing. "We wanted to explore a partnership that highlighted the sensorial difference in our scrubs – amazing fragrances and creamy, nourishing textures – and Juice Press is the perfect partner to do just that."

The partnership comes during an exciting time for Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs. Earlier this year, the brand added a new luxurious scent to the range, with the Dove Crushed Cherries & Chia Milk Exfoliating Body Scrub. All Dove body scrubs are pH balanced, sulfate free, PETA certified cruelty free, and come in 100% post-consumer recycled jars.

"Juice Press is honored to partner with Dove on our first-ever beauty collab to launch limited-time smoothies, inspired by Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs," said Michael Karsch, Chairman of the Board, CEO, Juice Press. "Creating new offerings inspired by the indulgent scents of each scrub is such a unique idea and reflects a shared commitment to delivering a product with nourishing, premium ingredients."

Smoothie and scrub lovers alike can share which limited-time Dove x Juice Press smoothie is their favorite by tagging @dove, @juicepress, and #DovexJP. To learn more and discover the full range of Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs, visit Dove.com.

*Consumers have 30 days from the date they add the offer to their digital wallet to redeem the $3 off at their preferred retailer where Dove Body Scrubs are sold. Dove Body Scrubs will not be sold at Juice Press locations.

About Dove:

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Juice Press:

When Juice Press ("JP") started 10 years ago, the wellness space as we know it didn't exist. JP began as the underdog in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, working to offer fresh, nutrient dense, ultra-convenient products to our devoted following. Since then, we have become pioneers of the wellness industry, and have stayed committed to making healthy food accessible. We've earned the trust, respect, and love of our guests by remaining transparent and never compromising our values: only using the highest quality and freshest organic ingredients. JP is committed to changing the way people perceive, access, and consume fresher, better for you meals and snacks, and helping our customers reach their health goals through functional nutrition. To learn more about JP's full lineup of products visit www.juicepress.com or follow us on Instagram (@juicepress), Facebook (@juicepress), Twitter (@juicepresstweet) and TikTok (@juicepressofficial).

About Unilever North America:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

Improving the health of the planet;

Improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

Contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact:

Michael Gabriele, Edelman

Michael.Gabriele@edelman.com

Dove Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dove