Patri Rebrands Company to OpenGTM, Recognized by Analyst Firm GTM Partners as Emerging Tech Vendor

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patri, a leader in AI-powered revenue intelligence, today announced it is rebranding the company to OpenGTM given the notable expansion of use cases it now supports for its growing global customer base of go-to-market (GTM) professionals.

OpenGTM has been named a spotlight vendor in a report from analyst firm GTM Partners.

OpenGTM touts a suite of innovative solutions enabling companies to identify their true Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), provide detailed revenue predictions for individual deals and entire pipelines, prioritize revenue opportunities by ideal customer fit and propensity to win, and focus a company's GTM efforts on acquiring, retaining and expanding their next high-value reference customers.

OpenGTM has been named a spotlight vendor in a report from analyst firm GTM Partners . GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market analyst firm, reviewed more than 100 companies and chose OpenGTM as one of 15 spotlight vendors who are transforming the effectiveness and efficiency of companies' GTM efforts.

"While our products now provide a more expansive value proposition to individuals and leaders in Sales, Customer Success, RevOps, Marketing, Proposals, Product, and Executive roles, our focus remains on empowering GTM professionals to win more efficiently and predictably. We're thrilled to be recognized by the analysts at GTM Partners for our innovations in these areas," shared OpenGTM CEO Josh Ellars.

According to Lindsay Cordell, senior GTM analyst at GTM Partners and author of the report, "Not having a clear understanding of your Ideal Customer not only causes top-of-funnel misalignment, it damages your ability to understand the true health of your revenue pipeline and how to optimize it for better revenue generation."

The report highlights key features from OpenGTM that are transforming GTM, including:

Ideal Customer Fit Scores: Align each deal to the data-backed ICP generated from your successfully closed deals stored in your CRM. See which deals are worth your time, and which deals don't fit your current success paradigm. Close Predictions: On a deal by deal basis, AI-powered insights will predict the close date and amount of each deal. Additionally, GTM leaders can see revenue predictions for their teams and company. Propensity to Win: Even when working deals outside of your ICP, understand how successful opportunistic deals will be and how much effort you should put into closing that business.

Download the full report to read about OpenGTM's contribution to GTM here: https://gtmpartners.com/emerging-technology-spotlight/ .

About OpenGTM

OpenGTM provides a suite of innovative, AI-powered solutions enabling companies to identify their true Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), provide detailed revenue predictions for individual deals and entire pipelines, prioritize revenue opportunities by ideal customer fit and propensity to win, and focus a company's GTM efforts on acquiring, retaining and expanding their next high-value reference customers. Find us online at opengtm.ai .

About GTM Partners

GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market Analyst firm, helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. The firm works with high-growth, B2B companies to help unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners has a mission to make Go-To-Market simple and aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM. Find us online at gtmpartners.com .

