Inc. 5000 Ranks Poplar Homes Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Poplar is among the top 13 fastest-growing companies in the San Jose, Calif., metro and top 31 in real estate

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Poplar Homes is No. 865 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to making its debut on the Inc. 5000 in the top third of the overall list, Poplar Homes ranked as the 13th fastest-growing company headquartered in the San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Calif. MSA and the 31st fastest-growing real estate company in the country.

(PRNewswire)

In the past two years, Poplar has grown rapidly, completing 19 acquisitions that have expanded its presence to 17 states

The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be included on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing public companies," Poplar Co-Founder and CEO Greg Toschi said. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work our team has done to change the way millions of independent owners of single-family and multifamily properties manage their rental properties."

Poplar Homes was founded in 2014 by Toschi, Rico Mok, Chief Technology Officer, and Chuck Hattemer, Chief Marketing Officer, to help solve for their own housing needs while students at Santa Clara University. Since that time, by combining its proprietary tech-enabled property management platform with the expertise of local property management teams Poplar has evolved its services to help both owners and renters. With Poplar, individual property investors, who comprise two-thirds of the $85 billion SFR market, have access to the tools and services typically only available to large institutional investors, while renters have the ability to tour, get approved and rent properties online while earning credit to achieve their homeownership goals.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. Editor-In-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In the past two years, Poplar has grown rapidly, completing 19 acquisitions that have expanded its presence to over 25 markets in 17 states and 15,000 doors under management. The company is on track to be in 18 new markets and grow to 25,000 doors in 2023.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Poplar Homes

Poplar Homes is a national technology-enabled property management company that empowers both property owners and residents throughout their lifetime real estate journey. With remote staffing and a proprietary full-stack platform, Poplar offers zero-fuss leasing, managing, and maintenance services to over 15,000 doors across 17 states and over 25 major markets. For renters entering the market, Poplar rebalances the power dynamic and makes it easy to get approved, view available properties, and rent a home online. For property owners, Poplar Homes makes maintaining a rental home as easy as managing a stock portfolio online. Poplar's coast-to-coast expansion is bringing national tools to local teams, empowering investors to manage and monetize residential rental property across disparate locations while increasing efficiencies by 5x and saving thousands in operating costs.

Contact:

Janice McDill

Poplar Homes PR

janice.mcdill@poplarhomes.com

312.307.3134

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poplar Homes