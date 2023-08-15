Crown Laboratories Ranks 3492 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Crown Achieves the List for the 10th Time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Crown Laboratories ("Crown") ranks No. 3492 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We strive to make a difference and to enrich our customers' lives throughout their skin health journey," said Jeff Bedard, Crown's President and CEO. "We are committed to bringing innovation and best in class technology to the market and we do that through smart investments, made possible by leveraging operational efficiencies which we have done very well. To be honored for the tenth time by Inc. 5000 is a testament to our unyielding commitment to skin science for life."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

