COUNTRY CROCK LAUNCHES NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN INVITING CONSUMERS TO 'MAKE YOUR TABLE LEGENDARY, WITH COUNTRY CROCK'

Integrated campaign introduces the iconic brand to a new generation with a modern take on country soul

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Crock® is sitting at the head of the table in a new national brand campaign titled, "Make your table legendary, with Country Crock." The fully integrated campaign celebrates the creative resourcefulness of parents who know how to make a little go a long way– with some help from an impressively versatile sidekick. This marks the first major campaign launch from the brand since 2020.

Country Crock® (PRNewswire)

Country Crock® is at the head of the table in a brand campaign titled, "Make your table legendary, with Country Crock."

Developed in partnership with creative agency Preacher, which was named lead agency for Country Crock Original by brand owner, Upfield, earlier this year, the campaign builds on the brand's legacy of being the go-to choice of home cooks looking to put food on the family table that puts smiles on their family's faces.

The broadcast spots and social videos tell the story of one particular mom whose mouth-watering, imagination-fueling cooking skills have earned her a pretty legendary local reputation. The spots follow a pack of neighborhood kids as they swap stories about what Mrs. Stevens is whipping up in her kitchen, but even these tall tales aren't enough to dissuade them from heeding the siren song of the Stevens' family dinner table. Turns out, there's no myth or magic at play, just a hard-working mom pulling off impossibly good meals with little more than a generous spirit, a wink in her eye, and a trusty tub of Country Crock Original.

"This work celebrates parents who can seemingly do it all, often with slim resources-- and even more often, in service of their kids," said Tyler Booker, Associate Creative Director at Preacher. "Gathering a crew of youngins who are in awe of one particular mom's cooking skills-- skills so good they're almost supernatural -- was a really fun, creative opportunity for Country Crock and director, Clay Weiner, to evoke feelings of nostalgia for kid-centric, coming of age encounters that have inspired numerous iconic movies and shows. The unique twist of this work simultaneously heroizing both modern parents and a time-tested brand is something we're really proud of."

View the work here

The films will be running nationally online and across broadcast and connected TV while a series of original social content will run across Meta, Pinterest and YouTube. In addition, in-store signage will run in major markets across the U.S.

"Country Crock Original has been an iconic staple in American homes for generations, and although the brand has always had its dedicated fans, it's time to rekindle their love of its delicious taste and undeniable versatility while introducing the brand to new families across the country," said Courtney Cotter, Brand Director, Country Crock. "Country Crock is more than just a spread, it's perfect for cooking and topping your favorite foods and we're excited for consumers to get inspired in the kitchen."

Country Crock Original 45oz tub is both a staple and a secret weapon in the kitchen. Its size, versatility and creamy, country fresh taste ensures that no matter what mealtime calls for, Country Crock Original delivers. Country Crock Original spreads with ease and abandon making every dollop a delight to schmear or sizzle. Made with no artificial flavors or preservatives, Country Crock is a family favorite that is perfect for cooking, topping and spreading. Available nationally, the Country Crock buttery spreads come in Original, Light, Churn Style and Calcium options.

For more information and recipes visit www.countrycrock.com and follow the brand on social media @countrycrock.

ABOUT UPFIELD

Upfield, The Future of great-tasting Food, is the global leader in plant-based food, driving positive change for both people and the planet in four key categories: Butters and Spreads, Creams, Liquids and Cheese. Upfield's iconic power brands – including Flora, Becel + ProActiv, Rama, Country Crock, BlueBand and Violife – as well as dozens of local jewels, are well recognized and enjoyed by consumers the world over. Upfield's investment in R&D allows it to constantly push boundaries, with more than 130 Upfield food scientists and specialists working at their state-of-the-art Wageningen Food Science Centre in the Netherlands. Upfield's brands are made in 14 wholly-owned factories and shared across 90 countries from its 33 distribution centers, providing a secure end-to-end supply chain for its customers. Upfield's purpose - to make our planet and people healthier and happier - is at the heart of every decision it makes. In the U.S., Upfield US is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, with a manufacturing plant in New Century, Kansas. For more information, visit http://upfield.com.

ABOUT PREACHER

Preacher is a full-service creative agency based in Austin, Texas. We're spreading the good word for brands we believe in like Foot Locker, Shake Shack, High Noon, StreetEasy, ESPN and Sport Clips. For more information visit http://preacher.co.

CONTACT:

Jamie Evans

upfield@legendpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Country Crock