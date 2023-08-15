Carle Health to Deploy R-Zero's UV-C Technology in its Illinois Facilities

R-Zero's air disinfection technology will be utilized as part of Carle Health's commitment to keeping its patients and community healthier and safer

URBANA, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carle Health, a vertically integrated health system, today announced the deployment of UV-C air disinfection technology in partnership with R-Zero , a global leader in healthy buildings and green buildings. The rollout serves Carle Health's efforts to provide its patients, staff, and visitors with a clean, safe environment.

Carle Health is utilizing R-Zero's Arc IoT-connected mobile devices, which use UV-C light to neutralize 99.99% of harmful microorganisms in the air and on surfaces in just minutes, throughout its health system. The technology will keep indoor air safe and clean for 850 patients, staff, and visitors across six of Carle Health's facilities in Illinois, including Carle Foundation Hospital, the region's sole Level 1 trauma center.

"We take our responsibility to create the safest healthcare environment possible very seriously," said Bruce Osborne, Carle Health's Environmental Services Director. "Our partnership with R-Zero to add UV-C light disinfection to our cleaning process has increased the effectiveness of our environmental services team's efforts as we work to support consistent, clean space for clinical team members to care for patients. Offering a clean healthcare environment helps us continue to provide high-quality care for our community."

Carle Health will utilize R-Zero's UV-C air disinfection technology, which increases effective air changes per hour with lower energy consumption than HVAC systems and minimizes the need for chemical disinfection, in many patient rooms upon discharge. Furthermore, Carle Foundation Hospital, the system's largest hospital, will deploy R-Zero Arc mobile devices in its operating rooms on a nightly basis, and in additional areas of its facilities. This bolsters the organization's effort to ensure the safest possible environment for its patients, visitors, and staff.

"Carle Health is driving better outcomes by creating healthier indoor spaces for members of the Central Illinois community," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "We're thrilled to partner with Carle Health to deploy our UV-C disinfection technology, which will help make its facilities safer for patients, visitors, and staff."

Today, R-Zero's sustainable technology is being used to protect millions of people globally across public and private sectors, including K-12 schools, college campuses, corporate campuses, hospitals, senior care communities, parks and recreation, and other government facilities.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is a healthy buildings and green buildings company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer and more efficient, sustainable, and productive. R-Zero combines the power of UV-C light, IoT-connected hardware and sensors, and AI to enable organizations to create safe shared environments for our education, healthcare, corporate, and public sector communities to thrive. R-Zero's system of connected indoor health technology protects millions of people and provides automation, greater visibility, and smarter risk reduction to bring people together safely. For more information, visit www.rzero.com

About Carle Health

Carle Health is a vertically integrated system with a bold but simple mission: to be the trusted partner in all healthcare decisions for everyone who depends on it. Combining clinical care, health insurance, medical research and higher education, Carle Health provides highly accessible, high-quality care and service to improve health in communities throughout central Illinois and beyond. Always focused on its North Star – providing the best care possible for patients and health plan members – Carle Health is driven by a deep philanthropic spirit to solve real-world health issues now and into the future.

The system includes eight, award-winning hospitals, multispecialty physician group practices with more than 1,300 doctors and advanced practice providers, provider-driven health insurance plans including Health AllianceTM and FirstCarolinaCare, Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the world's first engineering-based medical school, Methodist College, Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute, and other associated healthcare businesses – all working together to get patients and health plan members the care they need at the right time and at every point in their healthcare journey.

