Sentry Insurance announces support for Maui wildfire relief, offers employee match

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii and throughout Maui, Sentry Insurance today announced an initial contribution of $275,000 for immediate relief and recovery.

Sentry Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentry Insurance) (PRNewswire)

The following statement may be attributed to Pete McPartland, Sentry Insurance Chairman and CEO:

We're donating $275K to address immediate human needs in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

"During the six years Sentry has been sponsoring The Sentry (formerly Sentry Tournament of Champions) in Kapalua, we've invested our time in getting to know the island of Maui and its people on an intimate level. Our Connected Communities initiative has served to connect the island of Maui with Stevens Point, Wisconsin where Sentry is headquartered. Leaders of both communities have formed close friendships and have engaged in joint problem-solving. Sentry has come to embrace Maui as being a Sentry community, no differently than Stevens Point. With that, we're making an initial payment of $250,000 to the Maui United Way to help bring immediate relief to island residents. We're also donating $25,000 to University of Hawai'i–Maui, aimed at helping alleviate tuition and related costs for students directly affected by the fires."

In addition, the Sentry Foundation is matching dollar-for-dollar donations by Sentry associates and retirees to the Maui United Way – Fire Disaster Relief Fund.

The following statement is from Nicholas Winfrey, President and Chief Professional Officer of Maui United Way:

"We're experiencing something we never could have imagined. The outpouring of support and aloha is keeping us going. Huge mahalos for the hand-up that Sentry provides for our Maui Nui ohana and the positive energy coming our way. We have a long road ahead and will need partners like Sentry long into the future."

For those interested in joining Sentry Insurance in their support efforts, consider donating to Maui United Way or the University of Hawai'i Foundation.

About Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentry Insurance