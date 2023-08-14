ChangHa Launches 'Ti-600', Arisaem mineral reduction Bottle That Makes 'Reduced Water' Rich in Minerals

Multi-function filter made with 7 types of minerals

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangHa, a company that produces water purifiers and water purifier filters, was selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

ChangHa, which has a research institute and its own production plant for consumer management, is growing into a global company that steadily researches and develops new products and exports them to various countries through constant research and technological innovation.

The Arisaem Portable Mineral Reduction Bottle released by ChangHa was recognized as a healthy water by the Korea Open Council and is a product that proved its reliability as a result of surprising performance tests and experiments by the Korea Institute of Environmental Water.

The Arisaem mineral reduction Bottle is a natural portable reduced water manufacturer that puts potable water into the bottle and converts it into mineral-rich reduced water by a reduction filter after about 15 minutes.

The water molecule is small, so you can drink a lot of water, make coffee or differential powder well so that you can feel a deeper and darker taste, and it is a mineral reduction bottle that is useful and healthy to produce reduced hydrogen water with mineral-rich alkaline water without using electricity, the company said.

In addition, the filter with seven mineral reduction filters containing sterilization balls and energy stones has been added to prove safety and effectiveness in drinking water quality standards, and they are made of titanium materials to improve reduction and durability. In addition, the conversion time to mineral reduced water was shortened through a structural design that increased the water contact area with the filter.

Finally, the company explained that the water bottle material of the Arisaem portable hydrogen water bottle is eco-friendly and has excellent durability to withstand 100 degrees Celsius because it is made of tritan suitable for the medical device or food industry, which is a non-toxic material without environmental hormones.

Currently, ChangHa manufactures and installs cooking water purifiers used in about 300 school cafeterias and government office group cafeterias, cafes, and restaurants nationwide, and is moving forward as a cooking water purifier specialist that provides healthy and safe water.

This item can be purchased here: http://www.ebay.com/itm/124497007197

