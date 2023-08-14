Blackbaud Names Todd Lant Chief Customer Officer

A 20-Year Blackbaud Veteran, Lant Will Lead the Global Customer Success Team to Drive Customer Value and Outcomes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today appointed Todd Lant chief customer officer. Lant has been with Blackbaud for 20 years, most recently serving as chief information officer and leading the global customer success team as interim director over the past several months.

"We're excited for the next chapter of our customer success program under Todd's leadership," said Kevin Gregoire, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Blackbaud. "Todd has demonstrated outstanding business acumen and customer focus throughout his career at Blackbaud. He championed digital transformation across our business and has been deeply engaged with our customers throughout his tenure, offering advice and insights in his role as CIO, all while building strong teams and fostering a customer-centric culture internally."

As chief customer officer, Lant will focus on customer retention, time-to-value, enhanced customer experience, digital-first customer support, delivering and measuring customer outcomes, working with partners to provide professional services, and integrating education services into customer offerings.

"Over the course of two decades at Blackbaud, I've gotten to know our customers and their needs, and have witnessed remarkable transformation in the industry," said Lant. "I couldn't be more excited for this new role and the opportunity to take our customer experience and value generation to the next level—helping more organizations use technology to achieve their outcomes and make a real difference in the world."

Lant began his career at Blackbaud in 2003 and has held a variety of leadership positions. Under his guidance, the Blackbaud IT organization helped the company evolve as a cloud software business, transform to a subscription business model, and deliver new digital capabilities to customers. Lant played an instrumental role in digital transformation within Blackbaud, partnering with all areas of the business while demonstrating his passion and commitment to customers. Since 2018, Lant has served as the executive sponsor of the CIO4Good program, which connects IT executives from leading national nonprofit organizations to discuss a wide range of IT-related topics.

Prior to joining Blackbaud, Lant was manager of applications for Houston ISD and a senior director of IT for McLeod USA. He holds an M.B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Computer Science, both from Georgia State University. Based in Charleston, S.C., Lant serves as a board member for several organizations including YMCA of Greater Charleston, Trident United Way, Charleston Digital Corridor and Charleston Women in Tech.

