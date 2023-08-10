THE TEMPTATIONS™ BRAND DELIVERS AN IRRESISTIBLE NEW "TRUE" CRIME PODCAST SERIES, "CATCH A CAT BURGLAR"

Who stole a truckload of TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food? "Crime Junkie" co-host Brit Prawat hosts the new series to help fans solve this hair-raising heist

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Word has gotten out about the irresistible new TEMPTATIONS™ Adult Dry Cat Food, and cunning cats are taking matters into their own paws to get some. Earlier this year, the TEMPTATIONS brand launched the new mealtime offering – expanding beyond treats for the first time – and little did they know just how crazy some cats would go for it. To mark the launch, the brand is releasing "Catch a Cat Burglar," a "true" crime limited podcast series about a crime of irresistibility, which also invites cat lovers across the country to try and solve it for a chance to win a cat-inspired prize.

“Catch a Cat Burglar,” the new “true” crime limited podcast series from the TEMPTATIONS™ brand, shows just how far cats will go for the irresistible new TEMPTATIONS Adult Dry Cat Food. (PRNewsfoto/TEMPTATIONS) (PRNewswire)

The meow-stery tells the story of a delivery truck carrying the new food destined for a store, when it was ambushed, and all the tasty goods were stolen. All that remained was one bag of TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food, ominously ripped open by what appears to have been a claw. To help solve this twisted "tail" and uncover the purrrrpetrator, the TEMPTATIONS brand enlisted true crime expert and "Crime Junkie" podcast co-host Brit Prawat to sort through the evidence and suspects.

"I've told many true crime stories throughout my career and 'Catch a Cat Burglar' may be the most unique story yet. It's definitely the furriest," said Prawat. "I'm so excited for cat parents and true crime-obsessed fans alike to tune in to this not-so-true, but extremely irresistible investigation, where together, we will leave no litter box unturned to catch the sneaky kitty that just couldn't keep their paws off their favorite TEMPTATIONS Adult Dry Cat Food."

The first episode, hosted by Prawat, dropped today revealing the story and a collection of clues pointing to six potential suspects behind the cat-tastrophe. The first episode follows the podcast trailer that was teased out earlier this week, and lives on a campaign hub on TemptationsTreats.com/Cat-Burglar.

"We know that cats can't help but cause a little mayhem when left to their own devices," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mars Petcare North America. "It's part of their charm, and the idea that cats are so loved for being these unbothered pot-stirrers was the inspiration behind the 'Catch a Cat Burglar' limited series. It's a playful way for us to engage with cat parents and share that the new TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food is as irresistible to our mischievous, but adorable feline friends as the TEMPTATIONS treats they already know and love."

Cat lovers and true crime fans can sink their claws into the full investigation and help uncover which of the suspects was the mastermind behind the purrfect crime. Now through August 30, listeners can submit their guesses on which cute kitty is guilty of the heist – or was it the truck driver? – at TemptationsTreats.com/Cat-Burglar to be entered for a chance to win a whole kitten caboodle of TEMPTATIONS food, treats and swag and a trip to POP Cats™ Seattle, a fun-packed festival of cat, pop and art. (There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Eligibility restrictions apply.) For full sweepstakes details, official rules and eligibility restrictions, visit TemptationsTreats.com/Cat-Burglar.

"Catch a Cat Burglar" will conclude on August 31 with the final episode, where the kitty culprit will be revealed, and listeners will learn how temptation got the best of them, leading to their capture by the authorities. (By the way, no cats were harmed in the making of this fictitious – but totally plausible – story!)

Cat parents are also encouraged to share their own feline felons acting suspicious and playfully mischievous – with safety in mind, of course – on social media using #TemptationsCatchACatBurglar for a chance to be featured on the TEMPTATIONS website or social media channels.

For more information on the TEMPTATIONS brand's "Catch A Cat Burglar" limited series or to learn more about the TEMPTATIONS brand, visit TemptationsTreats.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter .

About the TEMPTATIONS Brand

Cats everywhere have made TEMPTATIONS™ America's #1 cat treat brand*, and now the brand is expanding to main meal. With a strong brand heritage for more than 20 years, irresistible TEMPTATIONS treats and dry food make cats come running, truly living up to the brand's slogan: CATS LOSE THEIR COOL™. TEMPTATIONS cat treats can be found nationwide where pet food is sold, and TEMPTATIONS Adult Dry Cat Food can be found exclusively at Walmart. For more information, please visit www.TemptationsTreats.com.

*Based on 2022 Nielsen sales data

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable heath monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Nicole Serr

Mars Petcare

312-505-0834

nicole.serr@effem.com



Madison Miller

Weber Shandwick

312-988-2299

mmiller@webershandwick.com

Listeners of the new “Catch a Cat Burglar” limited podcast series can submit their guesses to uncover the purrrrpetrator for a chance to win a cat-tastic prize from the TEMPTATIONS™ brand. (PRNewsfoto/TEMPTATIONS) (PRNewswire)

“Crime Junkie” podcast co-host Brit Prawat hosts “Catch a Cat Burglar,” a new “true” crime limited series about a purrrpetrator and a stolen truckload of TEMPTATIONS™ Adult Dry Cat Food. (PRNewsfoto/TEMPTATIONS) (PRNewswire)

TEMPTATIONS (PRNewsfoto/TEMPTATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TEMPTATIONS