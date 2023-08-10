NANDO'S PERi-PERi INTRODUCES FRESH SUMMER MENU

'Hungry for Something Else' Campaign Features Fresh Salads, Vibrant Bowls and Sides.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nando's PERi-PERi, the popular South African-born restaurant brand globally loved for its distinctive fiery grilled PERi-PERi chicken, has recently hatched a brand-new summer menu of reinvented PERi-charged bites. Now available in Nando's US stores located in Virginia Beach, Chicago, the Washington D.C. region, Houston, and soon-to-be Dallas, the menu introduces customers to hot new ways to enjoy Nando's classic PERi-PERi flavor with the fresh flavors of summer.

"We couldn't wait to introduce these bold and inventive new menu items with Nando's lovers everywhere," shares Sepanta Bagherpour, Chief Marketing Officer at Nando's PERi-PERi North America. "Whether you're sharing a meal with friends in a Nando's restaurant or grabbing fuel for your next summer adventure, our menu has something that'll feel familiar but taste completely exciting and new."

Seasoned Nando's enthusiasts and daring new diners alike are sure to be drawn to Nando's new lineup of seasonal salads, like the fiery Spicy Chicken Kale Caesar Salad covered in pickled red onion, crispy chickpeas, PERi pita croutons and shaved parmesan, served over mixed greens and kale dressed in Nando's signature PERi Caesar dressing. Guests craving a PERi-powered salad with a subtler spice are invited to try the PERi Ranch Crunch Salad, a tomato, cucumber, and onion salad mixed with feta, crispy chickpeas, and PERi pita croutons served over mixed greens dressed in PERi ranch.

Celebrating diversity on and off the plate, Nando's newly expanded menu features new options for plant-powered diners, like the Rainbow Vegetarian Bowl served with flame-grilled halloumi cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & onion salad, pickled cauliflower, hummus, feta and a superseed crunch. For the vegetarian's carnivore counterparts, Nando's is introducing the vibrant PERi Chicken Rainbow Bowl with halloumi swapped for a grilled chicken breast or two thighs basted to preferred spice level. Both bowls are served over Portuguese rice and finished with a Lemon & Herb PERi-PERi drizzle.

No Nando's meal is complete without trying one of the reimagined sides, like the brand-new PERi Honey Sweet Potatoes roasted and tossed in PERi-spiked honey and topped with feta and pepitas. Guests craving noodles can order up a serving of the dreamy, creamy PERi Mac, flavored with PERi-infused breadcrumbs. And finally, eating veggies just got a little more exciting with the new Golden Cauliflower roasted and tossed in sweet chilli sauce, topped with superseed crunch.

All Nando's meals are enjoyed best in the company of good drinks, and the new beverage menu additions are sure to be instant hits. Nando's fans can spice up their next summer hangout with a jug of Red Wine Sangria or a glass of the breezy brandy-infused Peach Lemonade Poncha, a bright and summery traditional drink from the island of Madeira garnished with lemon and a sprig of mint.

See the full list of new menu offerings and prices below:

Salads & Bowls:

PERi Ranch Crunch Salad - $14.99

Spicy Kale Caesar Salad - $12.49

PERi Chicken Rainbow Bowl- $14.99

Rainbow Vegetarian Bowl- $13.99

Sides:

PERi Mac - $4.99

PERi Honey Sweet Potatoes - $4.99

Golden Cauliflower- $4.99

Beverages:

Red Sangria

Peach Lemonade Poncha

About Nando's PERi-PERi:

After making its 1987 debut in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nando's has spread its flame to legions of fans in 24 countries on five continents who can't resist the allure of succulent PERi-PERi chicken that's been marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled to perfection, and basted to their preferred flavor and spice. The restaurant is equally renowned for its spicy PERi-PERi – the Bird's Eye Chilli Pepper that indigenous Africans introduced to the Portuguese centuries ago.

Nando's PERi-PERi entered the US market in 2008 with the opening of its first location in Washington, D.C., and now operates nearly 50 restaurants in and around Virginia, Maryland, Washington, and Chicago. Coming soon--Texas, too. For more information, visit www.nandosperiperi.com.

