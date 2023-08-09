MIRA Pharmaceuticals to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

BALTIMORE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a new synthetic THC analog, today announced that management will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of MIRA Pharmaceuticals will lead the ceremony alongside other members of the Company's Board of Directors and management team.

"This Opening Bell Ceremony is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our team members which enabled us to complete our initial public offering and become listed on NASDAQ," said Mr. Aminov. "I look forward to our company's journey ahead as a NASDAQ company."

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the NASDAQ MarketSite Tower in New York, NY. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRA) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company developing a novel synthetic THC analog. This novel compound is currently under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. MIRA1a, if approved by the FDA, could mark a significant advancement in addressing various neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.mirapharmaceuticals.com.

