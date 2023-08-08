PRESIDENT BIDEN GIVES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW TO THE WEATHER CHANNEL ADDRESSING OUR GREATEST THREAT: CLIMATE CHANGE

Scientists Say Extreme Temperatures Are Killing Five Million People a Year and Climate Change is Speeding Toward Catastrophe.

The Full Interview Will Air on The Weather Channel Television Network Starting Wednesday, August 9th at 6:00 a.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group proudly announces that today, in an historic interview, President Biden, sat down exclusively with The Weather Channel to discuss climate change and climate policy.

President Biden has said that climate change is the "number one issue facing humanity" and that combatting climate change is a core tenet of his presidency. As Americans face increasingly extreme weather events, The Weather Channel is aggressively leading the climate discussion to effectuate positive change.

"Climate change and global warming are the greatest threats to human beings on planet Earth and that is why this interview is so important," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel. "Understanding the effects of climate change and the actions necessary to combat it can help save lives. Saving lives and protecting property is the core mission of The Weather Channel. We are proud to be leading the climate conversation with the president of the United States and other world leaders."

The Weather Channel will air the full interview on Wednesday, August 9th during its flagship morning show, AMERICA'S MORNING HEADQUARTERS at 6:00 a.m. EDT. Subsequent airings will take place throughout the day on The Weather Channel and via The Weather Channel Streaming TV App.

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information visit: www.allenmedia.tv

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com

President Joe Biden is interviewed by THE WEATHER CHANNEL's Stephanie Abrams at The Grand Canyon to address global warming and climate change. (PRNewswire)

