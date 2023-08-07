Cipla USA Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla USA, the subsidiary of multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla earns the coveted Great Place To Work® certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The prestigious recognition is supported by the Company's longstanding culture of care and inclusion.

"Our people are the heart and soul of our organization", says Arunesh Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Cipla USA. "We remain committed to listen, learn, and improve our people practices to ensure that all our employees feel this way. We look at this not as a one-time attainment but as a sustainable journey of caring, trust, and high performance as we continue to expand our footprint in North America."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Cipla USA stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Cipla USA employs nearly 800 people across its US locations in Warren, NJ; Hauppauge, LI; and Fall River, MA, and is driven by its purpose of 'Caring for Life' which is deeply rooted in the ethos of its patient-care and at everything it does.

Cipla USA, the wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla (established in 1935), has been enabling patient access to affordable and high-quality medicines in the US for over 30 years. The company brings a wealth of pharmaceutical experience to the US and provides innovative generic products and advanced drug delivery systems that offer meaningful healthcare solutions to patients in the country. As a pioneer in inhalation therapy/respiratory care, Cipla ranks no. 2 in inhaler sales globally and ranks in the top 3 for US generic respiratory sales. Cipla has invested more than $1 billion dollars in the US with offices and manufacturing plants located in Warren, NJ; Hauppauge, LI; and Fall River, MA, employing nearly 800 people. For more information, please visit www.ciplausa.com

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. The company's strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, and CNS segments are well-known. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility, and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

