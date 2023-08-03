LA GOLF LAUNCHES PINK SIGNATURE SERIES WITH PAIGE SPIRANAC

BEL-AIR AND MALIBU SERIES: PINK EDITION AVAILABLE WITH PAIGE SPIRANAC'S SIGNATURE SHAFT UNTIL AUGUST 25TH

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA GOLF has launched their next generation carbon putters, the "Bel-Air" and "Malibu" series in a limited-edition pink colorway. Each putter features their patented descending loft face technology, the largest sweet spot on the market at just under 7,000 MOI, and their P-series anti-vibration shaft – now offered in Paige Spiranac's signature pink.

By using an all-carbon construction, a material 5x less dense than solid steel, this allows for a much larger area of forgiveness for off-center hits, mixed with their patented Descending Loft Face technology which features four descending degrees of loft that solve for consistency with launch angles and yields more predictable rolls.

"I've been playing the best golf of my life since switching to the LA GOLF shafts. I am a strong believer that when you look good, you feel good, and you play good. If you want to stand out (and play better) while matching your vibe, you can do that with the Pink Signature Series," said Paige Spiranac, LA GOLF partner.

LA GOLF's blade (Bel-Air) and mallet (Malibu) are offered in a matte carbon with pink tungsten screws, a pink descending loft face, and Paige Spiranac's pink signature series shaft, online only at $999.

LA GOLF's Bel-Air and Malibu Pink series are both available now through August 25th at LAGOLF.com.

About LA GOLF

LA GOLF's pro player, anti-establishment DNA has made it the most provocative brand in golf.

In just the first few years, LA GOLF has created the most technologically advanced putter in the game with the largest sweet spot ever, a ball that is out performing every major brand in distance and control, and the stiffest and most stable shafts that were inspired directly from our player partners and made by hand in California.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, formerly the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he used a similar playbook to partner with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

For more information on LA Golf products, visit LAGOLF.com

