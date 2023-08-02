Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $353.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $359.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.6 million or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $681.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $682.2 million during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $31.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $31.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share and $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, sales decreased 1.8% versus last year's strong second quarter, while year-to-date we were roughly flat to 2022. The cooler and wetter conditions in the quarter had a negative impact on our aftermarket business, particularly on our Temperature Control segment. Additionally, we continue to experience the impact of a recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, negatively impacting our quarterly sales by 1.6%. While we believe in the long run that volume will return, as the business has either been acquired or will be absorbed by other accounts, in the near term it will continue to be a headwind."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 1.1% in the quarter, though remain 1.5% favorable on a year-to-date basis. This segment was the most impacted by the customer bankruptcy, reflecting a 2.2% negative impact in the quarter, which again, we believe will eventually be recovered. Meanwhile, we continue to see favorable customer sell-through, suggesting general market stability.

Temperature Control sales declined 8.1% versus the strong 6.4% growth experienced during the same quarter last year, and down 5.2% in the first half. As noted above, a cooler and wetter spring negatively impacted demand for this seasonal product category against an already difficult prior year comparison. That said, after a slow start, the heat has picked up across the country, with many areas hitting record temperatures, and that should bode well for the third quarter.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 6.2% in the quarter due to strong demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. We continue to be bullish on long-term sales growth in this segment as we gain traction with our expanded customer base, though revenue growth is not necessarily linear.

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 7.8% in the quarter, flat with the 7.8% in the second quarter last year. We are pleased with our ability to largely overcome the impact of inflation through a combination of pricing actions and cost reduction initiatives. While Temperature Control operating margins, down 390 basis points from last year, came under pressure due to sales performance, the Vehicle Control and Engineered Solutions segments improved operating margin by 190 basis points and 100 basis points, respectively. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.8 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year from elevated interest rates. On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were down primarily due to the lower sales performance in Temp Control, lower overhead absorption from inventory reduction efforts, and the impact of interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and our borrowings.

From a cash flow perspective, we continue to make progress with respect to initiatives on reducing both our inventory and our debt. At quarter-end, our inventory was $499.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $551.4 million at last year's second quarter. Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $223.2 million as we paid down $50 million in the second quarter.

We are excited to announce our plans to open a new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, which eventually will replace our existing smaller DC in nearby Edwardsville, KS. This 575,000 sq.ft. facility, scheduled to have a phased opening beginning early 2025, will provide capacity expansion for all aftermarket product categories with improved logistics capabilities, though in the near term we will incur additional costs while we operate two facilities.

Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be in the low single digits. We are updating our Adjusted EBITDA expectations to approximately 9.5% of revenue for the full year 2023 from our prior estimate of approximately 10%. This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will fall between $48-$50 million at current rates, the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed above, an exchange rate headwind from the weakening of the U.S. Dollar on our international operations, and the impact from softer than expected sales in our second quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2023.

The Company has been involved in a legal proceeding with a third party since March 2019. This lawsuit arose from a breach of contract claim associated with a discontinued operation of SMP. SMP has vigorously defended itself but, on May 11, 2023, we were found liable for approximately $11 million in damages. Although it is expected that the Court will not finalize its judgment until the end of the third quarter of 2023, we incurred a charge to SMP's discontinued operation in the second quarter of 2023.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented "As we start to look into the second half of the year, we are optimistic that the return of hotter summer weather patterns should help normalize aftermarket demand trends where fundamental industry dynamics remain favorable. Our Engineered Solutions business, which can be lumpy quarter to quarter, is on a very nice trajectory. And our initiatives of reducing inventory levels and improving working capital have us on track to return to healthy levels of operating cash flow consistent with years past. We recognize that macro pressures are lingering, but we will continue to invest in our business and people to be well-positioned to take advantage of the strength of the industries in which we operate once these near-term headwinds subside. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 2Q 2023 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-274-8461 (domestic) or 203-518-9814 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-562-0905 (domestic) or 402-220-7347 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



















































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$ 353,075



$ 359,412



$ 681,103



$ 682,243



























COST OF SALES

251,806



263,061



488,567



496,052



























GROSS PROFIT

101,269



96,351



192,536



186,191



























SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

73,843



68,468



143,476



131,352

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294



3



1,206



44

OTHER INCOME, NET

46



13



70



13



























OPERATING INCOME

27,178



27,893



47,924



54,808



























OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

802



1,927



1,027



3,376



























INTEREST EXPENSE

3,283



1,821



7,145



2,626



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

24,697



27,999



41,806



55,558



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,289



7,122



10,661



14,127



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

18,408



20,877



31,145



41,431



























LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(9,221)



(1,666)



(10,001)



(2,782)



























NET EARNINGS

9,187



19,211



21,144



38,649



























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

50



85



89



77



























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 9,137



$ 19,126



$ 21,055



$ 38,572





















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 18,358



$ 20,792



$ 31,056



$ 41,354

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(9,221)



(1,666)



(10,001)



(2,782)

TOTAL

$ 9,137



$ 19,126



$ 21,055



$ 38,572





















































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.85



$ 0.96



$ 1.43



$ 1.89

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.43)



(0.08)



(0.46)



(0.13)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.42



$ 0.88



$ 0.97



$ 1.76





















































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.83



$ 0.93



$ 1.40



$ 1.85

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.42)



(0.07)



(0.45)



(0.13)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.41



$ 0.86



$ 0.95



$ 1.72





















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,689,067



21,757,998



21,649,562



21,867,644

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,183,489



22,255,642



22,139,708



22,372,702



























(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

























STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



















































(In thousands)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and























Fuel Delivery)

$ 113,589



$ 111,581



$ 229,672



$ 220,730

Electrical and Safety

52,867



57,054



104,671



109,311

Wire sets and other

17,333



17,136



34,023



32,994

Vehicle Control

183,789



185,771



368,366



363,035



























AC System Components

74,449



81,608



120,201



128,982

Other Thermal Components

22,625



24,029



49,279



49,713

Temperature Control

97,074



105,637



169,480



178,695



























Commercial Vehicle

26,742



19,503



46,599



40,954

Construction / Agriculture

8,103



11,222



20,898



22,206

Light Vehicle

23,548



23,039



46,514



49,114

All Other

13,819



14,240



29,246



28,239

Engineered Solutions

72,212



68,004



143,257



140,513



























Revenues

$ 353,075



$ 359,412



$ 681,103



$ 682,243



























Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 60,109 32.7 %

$ 53,728 28.9 %

$ 118,581 32.2 %

$ 109,152 30.1 % Temperature Control

26,512 27.3 %

29,315 27.8 %

45,667 26.9 %

48,803 27.3 % Engineered Solutions

14,648 20.3 %

13,308 19.6 %

28,288 19.7 %

28,236 20.1 % All Other

-



-



-



-

Gross Margin

$ 101,269 28.7 %

$ 96,351 26.8 %

$ 192,536 28.3 %

$ 186,191 27.3 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 40,720 22.2 %

$ 37,679 20.3 %

$ 81,556 22.1 %

$ 72,718 20.0 % Temperature Control

20,584 21.2 %

18,792 17.8 %

37,112 21.9 %

34,118 19.1 % Engineered Solutions

8,481 11.7 %

8,199 12.1 %

16,390 11.4 %

16,839 12.0 % All Other

4,058



3,798



8,418



7,677

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 73,843 20.9 %

$ 68,468 19.1 %

$ 143,476 21.1 %

$ 131,352 19.3 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 19,389 10.5 %

$ 16,049 8.6 %

$ 37,025 10.1 %

$ 36,434 10.0 % Temperature Control

5,928 6.1 %

10,523 10.0 %

8,555 5.0 %

14,685 8.2 % Engineered Solutions

6,167 8.5 %

5,109 7.5 %

11,898 8.3 %

11,397 8.1 % All Other

(4,058)



(3,798)



(8,418)



(7,677)

Subtotal

$ 27,426 7.8 %

$ 27,883 7.8 %

$ 49,060 7.2 %

$ 54,839 8.0 % Restructuring & Integration

(294) -0.1 %

(3) 0.0 %

(1,206) -0.2 %

(44) 0.0 % Other Income, Net

46 0.0 %

13 0.0 %

70 0.0 %

13 0.0 % Operating Income

$ 27,178 7.7 %

$ 27,893 7.8 %

$ 47,924 7.0 %

$ 54,808 8.0 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED















JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,















2023

2022

2023

2022















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 18,358

$ 20,792

$ 31,056

$ 41,354









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(77)

-

(314)

(11)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 18,575

$ 20,795

$ 31,948

$ 41,387







































































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.83

$ 0.93

$ 1.40

$ 1.85









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

-

0.05

-











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

(0.01)

-









































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.84

$ 0.93

$ 1.44

$ 1.85







































































OPERATING INCOME

























































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 27,178

$ 27,893

$ 47,924

$ 54,808









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44











OTHER INCOME, NET

(46)

(13)

(70)

(13)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED



















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 27,426

$ 27,883

$ 49,060

$ 54,839

2023

2022

2022



















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 24,697

$ 27,999

$ 41,806

$ 55,558

$ 84,580

$ 119,011

$ 98,332





























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,047

6,941

14,129

13,893

28,534

28,036

28,298 INTEREST EXPENSE

3,283

1,821

7,145

2,626

15,136

3,950

10,617 EBITDA

35,027

36,761

63,080

72,077

128,250

150,997

137,247





























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44

3,053

436

1,891 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

7,002

-

7,002 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

-

-

-

956

- SPECIAL ITEMS

294

3

1,206

44

10,055

1,392

8,893





























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 35,321

$ 36,764

$ 64,286

$ 72,121

$ 138,305

$ 152,389

$ 146,140



























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 19,273

$ 5,800

$ 6,163

$ (4,058)

$ 27,178

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

154

128

12

-

294

OTHER INCOME, NET

(38)

-

(8)

-

(46)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 19,389

$ 5,928

$ 6,167

$ (4,058)

$ 27,426

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 17,235

$ 5,259

$ 6,247

$ (4,044)

$ 24,697

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,373

768

2,486

420

7,047

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,304

842

637

(500)

3,283

EBITDA

22,912

6,869

9,370

(4,124)

35,027

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

154

128

12

-

294

SPECIAL ITEMS

154

128

12

-

294

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 23,066

$ 6,997

$ 9,382

$ (4,124)

$ 35,321

% of Net Sales

12.6 %

7.2 %

13.0 %





10.0 %

























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 16,059

$ 10,523

$ 5,109

$ (3,798)

$ 27,893

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

-

-

3

OTHER INCOME, NET

(13)

-

-

-

(13)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 16,049

$ 10,523

$ 5,109

$ (3,798)

$ 27,883

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 14,928

$ 12,064

$ 4,950

$ (3,943)

$ 27,999

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,491

742

2,295

413

6,941

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,353

406

139

(77)

1,821

EBITDA

19,772

13,212

7,384

(3,607)

36,761

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

-

-

3

SPECIAL ITEMS

3

-

-

-

3

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 19,775

$ 13,212

$ 7,384

$ (3,607)

$ 36,764

% of Net Sales

10.6 %

12.5 %

10.9 %





10.2 %

























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 36,648

$ 7,884

$ 11,810

$ (8,418)

$ 47,924

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

439

671

96

-

1,206

OTHER INCOME, NET

(62)

-

(8)

-

(70)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 37,025

$ 8,555

$ 11,898

$ (8,418)

$ 49,060

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 32,292

$ 6,364

$ 11,533

$ (8,383)

$ 41,806

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,785

1,531

4,967

846

14,129

INTEREST EXPENSE

5,045

1,735

996

(631)

7,145

EBITDA

44,122

9,630

17,496

(8,168)

63,080

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

439

671

96

-

1,206

SPECIAL ITEMS

439

671

96

-

1,206

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 44,561

$ 10,301

$ 17,592

$ (8,168)

$ 64,286

% of Net Sales

12.1 %

6.1 %

12.3 %





9.4 %

























(In thousands)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 36,403

$ 14,685

$ 11,397

$ (7,677)

$ 54,808

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

OTHER INCOME, NET

(13)

-

-

-

(13)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 36,434

$ 14,685

$ 11,397

$ (7,677)

$ 54,839

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 35,294

$ 16,544

$ 11,528

$ (7,808)

$ 55,558

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,908

1,422

4,753

810

13,893

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,928

566

285

(153)

2,626

EBITDA

44,130

18,532

16,566

(7,151)

72,077

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

SPECIAL ITEMS

44

-

-

-

44

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 44,174

$ 18,532

$ 16,566

$ (7,151)

$ 72,121

% of Net Sales

12.2 %

10.4 %

11.8 %





10.6 %

























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































JUNE

JUNE

DECEMBER



2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















ASSETS













CASH

$ 23,019

$ 14,186

$ 21,150













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

223,862

235,669

173,013 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,757

6,012

5,375 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

218,105

229,657

167,638













INVENTORIES

499,134

551,415

528,715 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,722

21,405

19,695 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

27,903

26,198

25,241













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

787,883

842,861

762,439













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

107,590

104,931

107,148 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

73,093

39,827

49,838 GOODWILL

132,391

131,125

132,087 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

96,291

101,649

100,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

33,905

34,086

33,658 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

41,557

44,885

41,745 OTHER ASSETS

29,435

27,188

27,510













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,302,145

$ 1,326,552

$ 1,254,929



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ 53,700

$ 56,000

$ 50,000 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,028

7,954

5,031 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

94,657

140,082

89,247 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

43,664

55,725

37,169 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

20,187

23,117

22,952 ACCRUED REBATES

43,781

41,647

37,381 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

28,346

35,985

31,361 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

59,126

49,710

49,990













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

348,489

410,220

323,131













LONG-TERM DEBT

164,488

203,500

184,589 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

64,271

30,039

40,709 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

59,565

48,025

63,305 OTHER LIABILITIES

24,917

22,119

22,157













TOTAL LIABILITIES

661,730

713,903

633,891













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

629,673

601,586

610,020 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

10,742

11,063

11,018 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

640,415

612,649

621,038













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,302,145

$ 1,326,552

$ 1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 21,144



$ 38,649

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 14,129



13,893

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 10,001



2,782

OTHER 5,835



8,049

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (48,271)



(49,659)

INVENTORY 30,924



(87,744)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 4,323



1,591

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (468)



(7,102)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 2,776



(5,020)

OTHER (1,023)



(10,772)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 39,370



(95,333)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (9,507)



(13,203)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 66



-

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9,441)



(13,203)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT (16,547)



139,319

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK -



(25,605)

DIVIDENDS PAID (12,544)



(11,822)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS -



(2,128)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 3



1,903

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (29,088)



101,667

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 1,028



(700)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,869



(7,569)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,150



21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 23,019



$ 14,186

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.