Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com , and a replay will be made available.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @ Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

