Viasat Sets August 9, 2023 for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:30pm p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID 2987066. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's Investor Relations website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

