TV Studio Cameras, Forklifts, and Laboratory Equipment Selling on HiBid Auctions After Banner Week With $45.4+ Million in Sales

TV Studio Cameras, Forklifts, and Laboratory Equipment Selling on HiBid Auctions After Banner Week With $45.4+ Million in Sales

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidders beat the summer heat last week by staying in and buying auction goods on HiBid.com. Last week's sales topped $45.4 million in gross merchandise value on a combined 1,712 timed and live auctions featuring nearly 705,000 lots.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Current and upcoming sales list a variety of electronics and support equipment for laboratories and TV production, including high-definition studio cameras and lenses, scientific instruments, audio equipment, and HD switchers and video effects units. HiBid is also hosting auctions for office chairs as well as forklifts and related warehouse equipment.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

July 24-30, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $45.4+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $71.2+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 704,994

Timed Auctions: 1,594

Live Auctions: 118

Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.4+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Auction by Order of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: Coming Soon

Seller: DeCosmo Industrial Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Assets Formerly of Akorn Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 8th-9th

Seller: Heritage Global Partners, Inc.

View Auction Catalog

Surplus to the Ongoing Operations of Allied Broadcast Group

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 18th-23rd

Seller: Joseph Finn Co.

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex