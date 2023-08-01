Judge José A. Cabranes to be Presented with the Nation's Highest Judicial Award at the Supreme Court of the United States

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will present the Devitt Distinguished Service to Justice Award, the highest honor bestowed upon an Article III federal judge in the United States of America, to the Honorable José A. Cabranes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on September 26, 2023, at the Supreme Court of the United States, the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation announced today.

"Judge José Cabranes is a legend in the law," Justice Kavanaugh said. "He has devoted his career to defending the rule of law, ensuring equal justice, and enhancing American education. He has worked hard to mentor young lawyers and serve others in need. He is a superb judge and extraordinary scholar. As a federal judge for the past 44 years, he has preserved the Constitution and protected individual liberty. He is well known for his brilliance, judgment, and wit."

Justice Kavanaugh added, "With my fellow selection committee members Judge Britt Grant and Judge Christopher Cooper, I am honored to recognize and thank one of America's greatest judges, José Cabranes."

Nominated by the Honorable Debra A. Livingston, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, she said, "Judge Cabranes has been the epitome of what a federal judge ought to be -- a brilliant scholar, a wise jurist, and a generous colleague. He has made extraordinary contributions across multiple fields, each of which has strengthened the federal judiciary immeasurably."

"The breadth and depth of Judge Cabranes' impact on the courts specifically, and our nation generally, is hard to capture," reiterated Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. But his contributions on several fronts bear particular emphasis. First, central to Judge Cabranes' career has been his work to broaden the representation of Puerto Ricans, and more generally of the Hispanic community, both on the bench and the bar. Second, Judge Cabranes has had a profound impact on higher education through his long-standing role in university governance and his unwavering commitment to academic freedom and free speech on campus.

Judge Cabranes has made extraordinary contributions in the areas of national security and international law. His interest in these areas spans decades, dating back to his days earning a Master's in International Law at the University of Cambridge, and his publication of "Citizenship and the American Empire." Further, Judge Cabranes has had an enduring impact on criminal sentencing which has caused practitioners of both the defense and prosecution sides to describe him as the fairest sentencing judge they had ever appeared before.

Judge Cabranes' impact on the courts and the law will be felt for decades to come through the many lawyers and judges whom he has mentored. With typical humility, he said, "I am deeply grateful to Justice Kavanaugh and his colleagues on the Devitt Award committee, Circuit Judge Britt Grant and District Judge Christopher Cooper. It is an honor to receive this Award, established by the late Dwight D. Opperman."

Dwight D. Opperman, "The most iconic figure in the American judiciary for half a century," as noted by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, established the Devitt Award 39 years ago to "Honor the unsung heroes of the American judiciary," as he repeatedly stated. Each year, the Chief Justice welcomes the Devitt Award honoree and 100 invited guests to the Supreme Court of the United States to thank and to celebrate a giant in our nation's judiciary.

Judge Cabranes stated, "The colleagues with whom I have been privileged to serve for more than four decades are models of the judicial craft. In their name, as well as my own, I express gratitude and reaffirm our commitment to the principle that animates our work -- equal justice under law."

