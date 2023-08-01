Fusion by Stoke Space empowers teams to build and prove advanced hardware with end-to-end traceability

Created for iterative engineering and manufacturing cycles, Fusion software helps teams bring new hardware to life

Fusion was co-created alongside Stoke Space's fully reusable rocket, enabling engineers and technicians to develop full-scale hardware in record time

Refined by feedback from Stoke's early access customers, Fusion cloud subscriptions are now generally available

KENT, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoke Space announced the availability of Fusion by Stoke Space, the cloud toolset that redefines how designers, engineers, and technicians develop sophisticated hardware products.

Today, design tools can simulate ideas with incredible 3D realism. Yet companies that engineer breakthrough hardware – from microelectronics to mega assemblies – struggle with the performance, profitability, and schedules of early builds.

With intense speed and quality pressures, teams need to convert digital designs into real-world hardware. Validations and learning happen on-the-fly, and the end product must reach a well-defined and well-understood configuration. Fusion was made to improve this iterative process.

The Unified Toolset for Hardware Makers

"Every day, we deliberately move hardware components through successes, failures, and changes," said Andy Lapsa, CEO, Stoke Space. "For years we looked for help – lifecycle tools, spreadsheets, execution systems. These options usually target stable processes, and they rarely fit the shop floor. We want our people to love their tools and hit that bar for customers. That's why we made Fusion."

Crafting advanced hardware requires parallel efforts. Ultimately though, disciplines including power, mechanicals, and electronics must merge into a verifiable configuration. Stoke experts found a uniting formula – the Fusion elements of Parts, Inventory, and Work drive cohesive operations.

Parts

Hardware is made from parts, and Fusion catalogs every type. Part definitions can be easily added, searched, tailored with metadata, or virtually assembled as an engineering bill-of-materials (eBOM). At Stoke, Siemens Teamcenter automatically flows tens of thousands of unique part designs into Fusion.

Inventory

Inventory tracks physical items: parts in bins, supplies on shelves, components in test stands, or final product assemblies. Fusion aligns to real world activities, so an assembler can instantly confirm an as-built BOM (aBOM) at the workbench. Optional ERP integrations support part purchasing.

Work

Hardware work ranges from routine to pioneering. Fusion guides people without getting in their way.

Workflows help groups run repeatable processes. For instance, certain parts may require cleaning steps. A technician can track cleaning orders through visual kanban-style cards and request forms.

Work Plans offer an app-like experience for procedures through instructions, documents, visual media, sketches, and linked workflows. Authors can assign and improve plans, while users focus on the job at hand.

For True Anomaly, builder of solutions for space security, accessibility, and sustainability, the Fusion toolset is key to the company's innovative technology development.

"True Anomaly is building the next generation of hardware, software, and AI for space security," said Sean Ozdemir, Director of Spacecraft, True Anomaly.

"We need the best tools for this job, and Fusion offers my team what they need to deliver new, state-of-the-art hardware at scale. Fusion addresses the critical gap between design and scaled production," Ozdemir added.

Efficient and Compliant Customer Deliveries

Competitive bids today require more than hardware. Commercial and defense buyers expect guarantees, standards compliance, post-sale support, and "hardware as a service." Modern suppliers need to offer a data-driven relationship through their products. Fusion can help by automating:

Project reporting – as the ground-truth reference for projects, Fusion offers new ways to keep customers updated with build milestones

Digital signoffs – data in Fusion can confirm as-built product genealogies, so suppliers and customers understand handovers clearly

Precise support – Fusion users know exactly how unit 1 differs from unit 100, so field service and post-sale campaigns take less effort

Availability and Pricing

Hosted on US-based, ITAR-compliant systems, Fusion cloud subscriptions are available now.

An introductory Fusion Quick Start package including three or more users and one year of service is available for a 30-day trial and purchase. See www.stokefusion.com/pricing for details and other options.

About Stoke Space

Stoke Space is on a mission to sustainably scale the space economy using 100% reusable rockets designed to fly daily. Routine, reliable, and affordable access to any orbit at any time accelerates the growing space economy and assures access for critical national security missions.

