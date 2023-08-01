Brand New Muscle Car announces Limited Edition Series of 60 All-New Classic Mustang RestoMod Continuation Cars for the 60th Anniversary of the Mustang in 2024

1965 to 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback and Convertibles Will Be Available

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New Muscle Car is pleased to announce a limited-edition series of 60 all-new Classic Mustang RestoMod Continuation Cars for the 60th Anniversary of Ford's iconic pony car in 2024. These customer-designed bespoke Mustang RestoMods will be built from all-new, all-metal Ford-Licensed body shells at the Brand New Muscle Car facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma made famous in the MotorTrend TV television series of the same name. BNMC: Mustang RestoMod number BNMC-01 will be built from start to finish on national television in 2024, displayed at SEMA in Las Vegas in November 2024, and then sold on live national primetime TV at Barrett Jackson Scottsdale in January 2025.

BNMC: Mustang RestoMod Concept Photo. 60 Mustang RestoMod Continuation Cars for the 60th Anniversary of the Mustang in 2024 by Brand New Muscle Car of Tulsa, Oklahoma. As seen on the MotorTrend TV show Brand New Muscle Car. (PRNewswire)

These amazing full-frame supercars can be ordered in your choice of 1965 to 1970 Ford Mustang fastback or convertible and drivetrains from 427ci Windsor, 428ci FE, 5.0L Coyote, 7.3L Godzilla, supercharged, twin turbo, to reVolt (Tesla) Electric / EV, with 5 or 6-Speed manual or modern paddle-shift automatic transmission. All BNMC: Mustang RestoMods feature Independent Front Suspension / IFS, rack and pinion steering, 4-Wheel DISC brakes, power everything, adjustable coilover shocks, electronic fuel injection / EFI, modern all-in-one heat, defrost and air conditioning / AC, all-new wiring, stainless steel fuel, brake lines and exhaust, modern audio, video and electronics, choice of 17 to 20 inch modern wheels with high performance ZR-rated tires, and high-capacity aluminum cooling system with dual electric fans.

Optional features available include drivetrains with 450 to over 1,000 horsepower, wider wheels and tires up to 335mm with rear wheel tubs, leather or suede interior, baseball stitching, modern high-back sport bucket seats, custom console, Apple CarPlay, DVD, navigation, amp and subwoofers, pro touring wheels and tires, and even right hand drive / RHD.

As David W. Miller II, Brand New Muscle Car founder, explained, "BNMC is the original new body shell scratch muscle car builder. We've been doing it since day one. And we were restoring, servicing, and repairing Mustangs for decades before that. Our shop has always been Ford heavy. We've worked on hundreds of Mustangs over the years. We love all things Ford Mustang. That's why we want to honor America's original pony car by building 60 all-new classic Mustang RestoMod continuation cars for the 60th anniversary in 2024. We'll start with car number one, build it start to finish on our MotorTrend TV show Brand New Muscle Car, then let the public design and order the remaining 59 cars. Every single nut and bolt on these cars is brand new. These are brand new muscle cars. Why not have an all-new classic Mustang that drives like a new car? Classic style with modern performance. Best of both worlds. You design it and we build. It's an amazing experience."

For more information about these builds or the BNMC: Mustang Restomod TV show visit… www.mustang-restomod.com.

