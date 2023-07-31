Penny-A-Page, The Hottest Used Book Promotion, Happening at 2nd & Charles

A one-day sales event unlike any other invites customers to stock up on used books for just one cent per page.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The busiest day of the year at 2nd & Charles is officially on the docket: Penny-A-Page, happening on Saturday, August 12, at all 2nd & Charles locations nationwide.

Where miles of books are surrounded by pure, boundless energy, customers can purchase up to five books for just one cent per page during 2nd & Charles' first-ever Penny-A-Page.

This unique and rare promotional event applies to all used books, giving customers the opportunity to fill their shelves with lengthy, expensive, and well-loved volumes – all for a fraction of the price. Yes, on a 250-page book, 2nd and Charles customers will pay just $2.50.

"Our loyal customers love it when we offer a discount on multiple books at the same time," says Eric Bishop, Senior Vice President at 2nd & Charles. "This is a 'can't miss' day! We are opening early at 9 a.m. to accommodate all our impassioned readers wanting to get a head start on their summer reading," he says.

Communities across the nation now have a remarkable opportunity to find their next stack of great books at an extraordinary price. Arrive early for the best selection! Come in, get lost, and find yourself at 2nd & Charles.

ABOUT 2ND & CHARLES

2nd & Charles is a unique retail concept specializing in an ever-changing inventory of new and used books, music, games, toys, collectibles, decor, accessories, and pop culture merchandise. Since its first store opened in Birmingham, AL, in 2010, 2nd & Charles has expanded to include more than 40 stores in 18 states—and counting.

A sister store to Books-A-Million, the nation's second largest book retailer, 2nd & Charles has established itself as a hip and fun-loving purveyor of passions catering to readers, gamers, and collectors of all ages. Through the store's buyback program, customers can sell their gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit.

Click here to find your nearest 2nd & Charles store, and follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

