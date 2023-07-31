Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Broadband revenue up 20% and Video SaaS revenue up 58% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"While we achieved double digit year over year Broadband and Video SaaS revenue growth and strong gross margins for the second quarter, we experienced hardware sales delays across our business segments resulting in total revenue that was below our expectations," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Despite these short-term headwinds, we have the largest backlog in our Company's history and our operating model continued to deliver solid profitability. The strength of our market position was reinforced by several new customer wins which further supports our multi-year growth plan."

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $156 .0 million, down 1% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 54.5% and non-GAAP 54.7%, compared to GAAP 52.3% and non-GAAP 52.8% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $10 .0 million and non-GAAP income $18 .2 million, compared to GAAP income $15 .1 million and non-GAAP income $21 .4 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net income $1.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $14.0 million , compared to GAAP net income $14.8 million and non-GAAP net income $17.6 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $21.1 million income compared to $24.3 million income in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.14 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.16 in the year ago period

Cash: $71 .0 million, down $50.8 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 98 customers, serving 21.0 million cable modems, and initial orders received from two new Tier 1 customers

Recognized for the first time as the "cable broadband equipment" market share leader, by the most recent Dell'Oro Group 1 report

Signed a follow-on multi-year software contract with an existing Tier 1 customer

Live sports streaming SaaS expansions and new wins drove 58.3% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year

1 Dell'Oro Group 1Q23 Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Reports



Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 156.0

$ 157.6

$ 157.4

$ 156.0

$ 157.6

$ 157.4 Net income

$ 1.6

$ 5.1

$ 14.8

$ 14.0

$ 14.3

$ 17.6 EPS

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.16

















Other Financial Information Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 21.1

$ 21.4

$ 24.3 Bookings for the quarter $ 194.7

$ 325.5

$ 140.9 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 663.8

$ 623.5

$ 477.8 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 71.0

$ 90.9

$ 121.8

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q3 2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 55

$ 70

$ —

$ 125

$ 60

$ 80

$ —

$ 140 Gross margin % 59.5 %

42.5 %

(0.6) %

49.4 %

60.5 %

43.5 %

(0.5) %

50.3 % Gross profit $ 33

$ 30

$ (1)

$ 62

$ 36

$ 35

$ (1)

$ 70 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 30

$ 8

$ 73

$ 36

$ 31

$ 8

$ 75 Operating loss $ (2)

$ —

$ (9)

$ (11)

$ —

$ 4

$ (9)

$ (5) Tax rate (3)











67 %













67 % EPS (3)











$ (0.04)













$ (0.02) Shares (3)











112.0













112.0 Cash (3)











$ 80













$ 90





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP Net revenue $ 235

$ 385

$ —

$ 620

$ 250

$ 410

$ —

$ 660 Gross margin % 60.0 %

47.0 %

(0.4) %

51.5 %

61.0 %

48.0 %

(0.4) %

52.5 % Gross profit $ 141

$ 181

$ (3)

$ 319

$ 153

$ 197

$ (3)

$ 347 Operating expenses $ 140

$ 122

$ 29

$ 291

$ 143

$ 125

$ 29

$ 297 Operating income $ 1

$ 59

$ (31)

$ 29

$ 10

$ 72

$ (31)

$ 51 Tax rate (3)











67 %













67 % EPS (3)











$ 0.08













$ 0.13 Shares (3)











119.2













119.2 Cash (3)











$ 80













$ 95





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q3 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 55

$ 70

$ 125

$ 60

$ 80

$ 140 Gross margin % 59.5 %

42.5 %

50.0 %

60.5 %

43.5 %

50.8 % Gross profit $ 33

$ 30

$ 63

$ 36

$ 35

$ 71 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 30

$ 65

$ 36

$ 31

$ 67 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1)

$ 1

$ —

$ 2

$ 6

$ 8 Tax rate (2)







20 %









20 % EPS (2)







$ (0.02)









$ 0.02 Shares (2)







112.0









119.8 Cash (2)







$ 80









$ 90





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 235

$ 385

$ 620

$ 250

$ 410

$ 660 Gross margin % 60.0 %

47.0 %

51.9 %

61.0 %

48.0 %

52.9 % Gross profit $ 141

$ 181

$ 322

$ 153

$ 197

$ 350 Operating expenses $ 140

$ 122

$ 262

$ 143

$ 125

$ 268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6

$ 65

$ 71

$ 15

$ 78

$ 93 Tax rate (2)







20 %









20 % EPS (2)







$ 0.38









$ 0.52 Shares (2)







119.2









119.2 Cash (2)







$ 80









$ 95





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 31, 2023. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI455acac6063542fb837fd89bddfb1d84. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives, including assessing corporate structure and organization, as we seek to optimize value for our business.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,031

$ 89,586 Accounts receivable, net 119,203

108,427 Inventories 113,587

120,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,695

26,337 Total current assets 331,516

345,299 Property and equipment, net 37,626

39,814 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,138

25,469 Goodwill 238,709

237,739 Other non-current assets 59,363

61,697 Total assets $ 690,352

$ 710,018







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 114,428

$ 113,981 Other debts, current 4,851

4,756 Accounts payable 37,108

67,455 Deferred revenue 66,218

62,383 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,624

6,773 Other current liabilities 58,460

66,724 Total current liabilities 287,689

322,072 Other debts, non-current 10,539

11,161 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 21,557

24,110 Other non-current liabilities 27,766

28,169 Total liabilities 347,551

385,512







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 111,584 and 109,871 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 112

110 Additional paid-in capital 2,389,573

2,380,651 Accumulated deficit (2,039,921)

(2,046,569) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,963)

(9,686) Total stockholders' equity 342,801

324,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 690,352

$ 710,018

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 111,127

$ 121,868

$ 225,921

$ 234,852 SaaS and service 44,836

35,578

87,691

70,033 Total net revenue 155,963

157,446

313,612

304,885 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 57,437

62,341

117,185

128,723 SaaS and service 13,586

12,704

27,433

24,579 Total cost of revenue 71,023

75,045

144,618

153,302 Total gross profit 84,940

82,401

168,994

151,583 Operating expenses:













Research and development 32,205

29,920

65,714

58,753 Selling, general and administrative 42,773

36,768

82,055

73,411 Restructuring and related charges —

631

83

1,801 Total operating expenses 74,978

67,319

147,852

133,965 Income from operations 9,962

15,082

21,142

17,618 Interest expense, net (800)

(1,394)

(1,506)

(2,827) Other income (expense), net (136)

4,274

(429)

4,336 Income before income taxes 9,026

17,962

19,207

19,127 Provision for income taxes 7,471

3,122

12,559

5,816 Net income $ 1,555

$ 14,840

$ 6,648

$ 13,311















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.06

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.06

$ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 111,462

104,630

111,130

104,312 Diluted 119,255

108,984

118,508

109,774

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 6,648

$ 13,311 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 6,089

6,128 Stock-based compensation 13,483

13,161 Amortization of convertible debt discount 447

596 Amortization of warrant 870

863 Foreign currency remeasurement 991

(1,680) Deferred income taxes, net 1,321

1,401 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 1,121

1,648 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 3,383

3,805 Gain on sale of investment in equity securities —

(4,370) Other adjustments (25)

338 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (11,513)

(21,386) Inventories 6,894

(15,429) Other assets 2,060

(1,367) Accounts payable (30,527)

(23,355) Deferred revenues 1,223

16,393 Other liabilities (12,717)

4,287 Net cash used in operating activities (10,252)

(5,656) Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment —

7,962 Purchases of property and equipment (3,833)

(5,504) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,833)

2,458 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock —

(5,013) Proceeds from other debts 3,829

3,499 Repayment of other debts (4,721)

(4,393) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 3,084

6,130 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,643)

(3,083) Net cash used in financing activities (5,451)

(2,860) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 981

(5,554) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,555)

(11,612) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 89,586

133,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 71,031

$ 121,819

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

July 1, 2022 Geography















Americas $ 111,407 72 %

$ 115,666 73 %

$ 117,607 75 % EMEA 36,242 23 %

32,941 21 %

29,699 19 % APAC 8,314 5 %

9,042 6 %

10,140 6 % Total $ 155,963 100 %

$ 157,649 100 %

$ 157,446 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 108,703 70 %

$ 117,989 75 %

$ 98,551 63 % Broadcast and Media 47,260 30 %

39,660 25 %

58,895 37 % Total $ 155,963 100 %

$ 157,649 100 %

$ 157,446 100 %











































Six Months Ended







June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022 Geography















Americas





$ 227,073 72 %

$ 220,764 72 % EMEA





69,183 22 %

65,401 22 % APAC





17,356 6 %

18,720 6 % Total





$ 313,612 100 %

$ 304,885 100 %

















Market















Service Provider





$ 226,692 72 %

$ 191,072 63 % Broadcast and Media





86,920 28 %

113,813 37 % Total





$ 313,612 100 %

$ 304,885 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 58,867

$ 97,096

$ 155,963

$ —

$ 155,963 Gross profit 36,303

49,076

85,379

(439)

84,940 Gross margin % 61.7 %

50.5 %

54.7 %





54.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 1,426

19,653

21,079

(19,524)

1,555 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 2.4 %

20.2 %

13.5 %





1.0 %





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 57,298

$ 100,351

$ 157,649

$ —

$ 157,649 Gross profit 34,614

50,290

84,904

(850)

84,054 Gross margin % 60.4 %

50.1 %

53.9 %





53.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) (162)

21,586

21,424

(16,331)

5,093 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (0.3) %

21.5 %

13.6 %





3.2 %





















Three Months Ended July 1, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 76,215

$ 81,231

$ 157,446

$ —

$ 157,446 Gross profit 48,136

34,936

83,072

(671)

82,401 Gross margin % 63.2 %

43.0 %

52.8 %





52.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 12,749

11,595

24,344

(9,504)

14,840 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 16.7 %

14.3 %

15.5 %





9.4 %





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 116,165

$ 197,447

$ 313,612

$ —

$ 313,612 Gross profit 70,917

99,366

170,283

(1,289)

168,994 Gross margin % 61.0 %

50.3 %

54.3 %





53.9 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 1,264

41,239

42,503

(35,855)

6,648 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 1.1 %

20.9 %

13.6 %





2.1 %





















Six Months Ended July 1, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 142,057

$ 162,828

$ 304,885

$ —

$ 304,885 Gross profit 86,820

65,947

152,767

(1,184)

151,583 Gross margin % 61.1 %

40.5 %

50.1 %





49.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 17,550

21,245

38,795

(25,484)

13,311 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 12.4 %

13.0 %

12.7 %





4.4 %





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,963

$ 84,940

$ 74,978

$ 9,962

$ (936)

$ 1,555 Stock-based compensation —

439

(5,620)

6,059

—

6,059 Restructuring and related charges —

—

—

—

—

— Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,135)

2,135

—

2,135 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

223

223 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

3,982 Total adjustments —

439

(7,755)

8,194

223

12,399 Non-GAAP $ 155,963

$ 85,379

$ 67,223

$ 18,156

$ (713)

$ 13,954 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



54.5 %

48.1 %

6.4 %

(0.6) %

1.0 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.7 %

43.1 %

11.6 %

(0.5) %

8.9 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















119,255



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 157,649

$ 84,054

$ 72,874

$ 11,180

$ (999)

$ 5,093 Stock-based compensation —

850

(6,574)

7,424

—

7,424 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(83)

83

—

83 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

223

223 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,506 Total adjustments —

850

(6,657)

7,507

223

9,236 Non-GAAP $ 157,649

$ 84,904

$ 66,217

$ 18,687

$ (776)

$ 14,329 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.3 %

46.2 %

7.1 %

(0.6) %

3.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.9 %

42.0 %

11.9 %

(0.5) %

9.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.04 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,758



Three Months Ended July 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating Income (Expense), net

Net Income GAAP $ 157,446

$ 82,401

$ 67,319

$ 15,082

$ 2,880

$ 14,840 Stock-based compensation —

557

(5,018)

5,575

—

5,575 Restructuring and related charges —

114

(631)

745

—

745 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

299

299 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

492 Total adjustments —

671

(5,649)

6,320

(4,050)

2,762 Non-GAAP $ 157,446

$ 83,072

$ 61,670

$ 21,402

$ (1,170)

$ 17,602 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

42.8 %

9.6 %

1.8 %

9.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

39.2 %

13.6 %

(0.7) %

11.2 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.14 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















108,984



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 313,612

$ 168,994

$ 147,852

$ 21,142

$ (1,935)

$ 6,648 Stock-based compensation —

1,289

(12,194)

13,483

—

13,483 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(83)

83

—

83 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,135)

2,135

—

2,135 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

446

446 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

5,488 Total adjustments —

1,289

(14,412)

15,701

446

21,635 Non-GAAP $ 313,612

$ 170,283

$ 133,440

$ 36,843

$ (1,489)

$ 28,283 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.9 %

47.1 %

6.7 %

(0.6) %

2.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.3 %

42.5 %

11.7 %

(0.5) %

9.0 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.06 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















118,508



Six Months Ended July 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating Income (Expense), net

Net Income GAAP $ 304,885

$ 151,583

$ 133,965

$ 17,618

$ 1,509

$ 13,311 Stock-based compensation —

1,084

(12,077)

13,161

—

13,161 Restructuring and related charges —

100

(1,801)

1,901

—

1,901 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

596

596 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,859 Total adjustments —

1,184

(13,878)

15,062

(3,753)

13,168 Non-GAAP $ 304,885

$ 152,767

$ 120,087

$ 32,680

$ (2,244)

$ 26,479 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.7 %

43.9 %

5.8 %

0.5 %

4.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.1 %

39.4 %

10.7 %

(0.7) %

8.7 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.12 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















109,774

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

July 1, 2022 Net income - GAAP $ 1,555

$ 5,093

$ 14,840 Provision for income taxes 7,471

5,088

3,122 Interest expense, net 800

706

1,394 Depreciation 3,059

3,030

3,017 EBITDA 12,885

13,917

22,373











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 6,059

7,424

5,575 Restructuring and related charges —

83

745 Non-recurring advisory fees 2,135

—

— Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

(4,349) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,079

$ 21,424

$ 24,344







Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023

July 1, 2022 Net income - GAAP



$ 6,648

$ 13,311 Provision for income taxes



12,559

5,816 Interest expense, net



1,506

2,827 Depreciation



6,089

6,128 EBITDA



26,802

28,082











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation



13,483

13,161 Restructuring and related charges



83

1,901 Non-recurring advisory fees



2,135

— Gain on sale of equity investment



—

(4,349) Adjusted EBITDA



$ 42,503

$ 38,795

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q3 2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 125 to $ 140

$ 62 to $ 70

$ 73 to $ 75

$ (4) to $ (2) Stock-based compensation expense —

1

(7)

8 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(1)

1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

(8) to (4) Total adjustments —

1

(8)

1 to 5 Non-GAAP $ 125 to $ 140

$ 63 to $ 71

$ 65 to $ 67

$ (3) to $ 3 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







49.4 % to 50.3 %

58.4 % to 53.6 %

(3.2) % to (1.4) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







50.0 % to 50.8 %

52.0 % to 47.9 %

(2.1) % to 1.9 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





























GAAP























$ (0.04) to $ (0.02) Non-GAAP























$ (0.02) to $ 0.02 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP























112.0 to 112.0 Non-GAAP























112.0 to 119.8



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 620 to $ 660

$ 319 to $ 347

$ 291 to $ 297

$ 9 to $ 16 Stock-based compensation expense —

3

(25)

28 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(2)

2 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2)

2 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

(3) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

6 to 16 Total adjustments —

3

(29)

36 to 46 Non-GAAP $ 620 to $ 660

$ 322 to $ 350

$ 262 to $ 268

$ 45 to $ 62 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







51.5 % to 52.5 %

46.9 % to 45.0 %

1.5 % to 2.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.9 % to 52.9 %

42.3 % to 40.6 %

7.3 % to 9.4 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.08 to $ 0.13 Non-GAAP























$ 0.38 to $ 0.52 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























119.2



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)



Q3 2023 Financial

Guidance

2023 Financial

Guidance Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (4) to $ (2)

$ 9 to $ 16 Provision for income taxes (9)

(3)

18

33 Interest expense, net 1

1

3

3 Depreciation 3

3

12

12 EBITDA $ (9) to $ (1)

$ 42 to $ 64















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 8

8

28

28 Restructuring and related charges 1

1

2

2 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

2

2 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

(3)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA $ — to $ 8

$ 71 to $ 93



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.