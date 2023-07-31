Attention Teachers! Hubble Contacts is Giving Away Free Eyeglasses to Educators This Back-to-School Season

50% Off Glasses Sitewide from July 31 to August 14 for All

DTC Vision Products Startup Helps You See Easy with a New Pair of High-Quality, Impact-Resistant, and Anti-Scratch Handcrafted Glasses

New York, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 school year approaches, Hubble Contacts , the leading direct–to–consumer brand providing high-value and affordable daily contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories , is excited to announce the launch of its Back-to-School See Easy, See More campaign, celebrating the kickoff of the new school year.

Recognizing the immense dedication and effort put forth by teachers, Hubble Contacts wants to show appreciation and support for their essential role in shaping the future of our world.

Starting July 31, the first 100 teachers to submit a photo of their current teacher ID badge or LinkedIn profile URL to teachers@hubblecontacts.com will receive a promo code that can be redeemed for a free pair of high-quality, impact-resistant and anti-scratch handcrafted prescription glasses.

Teachers will receive a complimentary pair of Hubble's stylish, durable frames to help them see their students through the entire school year. This exclusive giveaway, valued between $78-$138, depending on the add-on features, will run for two weeks only or until supplies last.

Don't fret if you didn't get a pair of glasses in time, as Hubble Contacts has got everyone covered with a 50% off discount on all eyeglasses.

Hubble's handcrafted prescription eyeglasses start at just $78, making them an affordable and stylish choice for everyone. With features such as anti-reflective, anti-glare, anti-scratch, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings, along with optional add-ons like reader magnification and blue light filtering, Hubble's eyeglasses offer exceptional functionality and versatility.

Students, parents, or anyone looking for a new pair of glasses can use the promo code "BACKTOSCHOOL50" at checkout from July 31 through August 14 to take advantage of this offer.

"Back to school is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of eyeglasses. And at Hubble, we aim to make this buying experience as hassle-free and as affordable as possible for you," said Steve Druckman, CEO of Hubble Contacts. "This campaign is our way of showing our support in helping you cross a new pair of eyeglasses off your new school year checklist."

Hubble's frames are proudly designed in the U.S., meticulously crafted with premium materials, and come with a tri-fold Hubble frames case and microfiber lens cloth. The glasses feature impact-resistant lenses, durable barrel hinges, and padded temple tips, ensuring durability and comfort.

The See Easy, See More Back-to-School campaign will be promoted on Hubble Contacts website, Instagram, through email marketing and PR.

For more information, please visit Hubble Contacts' website at www.hubblecontacts.com or follow us on Instagram.

SEE EASY, SEE MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL GIVEAWAY TERMS + CONDITIONS:

Entries must be received by midnight Pacific Time on August 14, 2023 to be eligible.

No purchase is necessary.

Entrants must be teachers in the U.S.A. and at least 18 years old.

One entry per person.

Hubble employees and their family members are not eligible.

Winners will be notified by email beginning July 31 through August 14, 2023 , or until supplies last.

ABOUT HUBBLE CONTACTS:

Founded in 2016, Hubble Contacts is on a mission to create the easiest, most accessible, and most affordable contact lens and glasses buying experience in the world. Leveraging its vision care expertise and passion for customer service, Hubble offers high-quality, made-to-order daily wear contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories direct-to-consumers nationwide. To date, Hubble has sold over 400 million lenses.

