Ty Warner Lauds The Beanie Bubble for Capturing 'Energy and Excitement' of Early Success in Fictionalized Account

"I applaud the filmmakers for capturing the unprecedented energy and excitement – though not the facts – surrounding the original release of Beanie Babies 30 years ago. The movie is, by its own admission, partly fiction. But, like the filmmakers, I am in the business of dreams, and I admire their creative spirit. To the fans and collectors of Beanie Babies who have been there for the last three decades, thank you for all the love you have shown."

In honor of Beanie Babies' 30th anniversary, Warner announced that his company, Ty Inc., will give away Beanie Babies for free at The Beanie Bubble showings in 54 theaters across the United States and in the United Kingdom. Moviegoers in the 37 U.S. theaters where the movie is showing will receive the Patti II Platypus Beanie Baby, a snuggly soft Ty fabric buddy complete with the official Ty Heart and a special birthday poem. In the 17 UK theaters where The Beanie Bubble is playing, moviegoers will receive Peanut II, Squealer II or Snort II.

"We hope you like our new Beanie Baby collection. We've tried to capture all the magic again – 30 years later," Warner said.

The Beanie Bubble opened in New York City and Los Angeles on July 21 and opens in other cities and premieres on Apple + on July 28. In an acknowledgment that the movie is fictionalized, it opens with a title-card disclaimer: "There are parts of the truth you just can't make up. The rest, we did."

In the U.S., cities where the movie is or will be playing include: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Addison, Ill.; Cleveland Heights, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Dayton, Ohio; Canton, Mich.; Grandville, Mich.; Overland Park, Kan.; Lincoln, Neb.; Chino Hills, Calif.; Santa Monica, Calif.; Coconut Grove, Fla.; Lakeville, Minn.; Hackettstown, N.J.; Omaha, Neb.; Orlando, Fla.; West Melbourne, Fla.; Chandler, Ariz.; Mesa, Ariz.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Sedona, Ariz.; Lincoln, R.I.; Sandy, Utah; South Jordan, Utah; San Antonio; San Rafael, Calif.; Santa Barbara, Calif.; Tampa, Fla.; Tucson, Ariz.; Fairfax, Va.; Jupiter, Fla.

In addition, the movie will be showing UK theaters in London, Doncaster, Banbury, Bolton, Cambridge, Wallasey, Sheffield, Sittingbourne, Stockport, Walsall, Wisbech, Addlestone, Bradford, Redhill and Northampton.

The Beanie giveaway will last while supplies last.

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc, the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world. A philanthropist, Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities. Most recently, Warner released Max the dog Beanie Baby, with 100% of profits being donated to NEXT for Autism to raise awareness of autism support.

In April 2020, the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund received 100% of the profits from the sale of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear. In addition, Warner was the first to organize and prepare his Four Seasons Hotel New York as a safe haven for first responders during the pandemic. He made it possible for doctors and nurses working the frontlines to reside at the Four Seasons Hotel New York free of charge. This prevented unnecessary COVID exposure to their families and loved ones, reduced extensive travel to and from the city and allowed first responders the much-needed rest from their exhausting schedules.

Other charities that have benefitted from Warner's philanthropy efforts include Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.

