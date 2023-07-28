Malaika's Historic First Graduation: Students Ready to Lead the DRC's Future

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaika , the NGO founded by Congolese model and activist Noella Coursaris Musunka to empower the next generation of leaders through access to education, water, and healthcare, celebrated its 2023 graduation ceremony on 27 July. Marking a historic moment for the organization, the ceremony celebrated the graduation of 17 girls , who have received an education from Malaika for the past 12 years. Hip-hop star and actress Eve, a longstanding Malaika Ambassador who has been named as President of the First Cohort of Malaika Students, attended as the graduation ceremony's guest of honor.

Malaika’s first-ever graduating class celebrating the completion of their education at the Malaika school. (PRNewswire)

In just 15 years since its 2007 founding, Malaika has become a transformative ecosystem in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Today, the Malaika School educates 430 girls, offering free, accredited education in STEM, coding, arts, and sports. The Malaika Community Center impacts 6,000 youth and adults annually, hosting technical training supported by the Caterpillar Foundation. Malaika's initiatives also provide clean water for 35,000 people and nutritious meals for students and staff, all at no cost.

Also in attendance were Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe and Url Kluser, General Secretary of UEFA Foundation. This historic moment was celebrated with performances and speeches by students and youth of the Community Center. Eve, as President of the First Cohort also spoke. After the ceremony, guests had the opportunity to visit the Malaika Scientific Village, organized by the students to showcase their comprehension of STEM education.

"This summer marks a big milestone for Malaika, as we say farewell to our very first cohort of students. These 17 students are embarking on the next chapter of their lives, taking everything that they've learned at Malaika with them," commented Founder & Executive Director Noella Coursaris Musunka. "Our students will always remain part of the Malaika family, and our work doesn't stop when our girls close the school's doors behind them."

Malaika Ambassador Eve, a hip-hop star and actress, commented: "Coming together as one big Malaika family this summer means so much as we celebrate the past 12 years of education for these 17 girls and set them off on their next chapter. Malaika is rewriting the narrative for girls and their families, and I couldn't be prouder to be part of the Malaika family."

For press enquiries, contact info@malaika.org .

For imagery of the graduation, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165090/Malaika_Foundation_Graduation.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malaika Foundation