Five Elms Capital Partner Stephanie Schneider Awarded Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing by GrowthCap For Second Year in a Row

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading software investor Five Elms Capital announces that Partner Stephanie Schneider has been named to GrowthCap's Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing for the second year in a row.

The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2023 focuses on women leaders and provides a closer look at those individuals who, despite being in the minority, have excelled through hard work, determination and outstanding performance. It also highlights to the thousands of pensions, endowments and other institutional limited partners those firms who have played a positive role in creating more equitable work cultures.

"Building strong partnerships with management teams and companies is at the core of our success in growth investing at Five Elms. I'm privileged to work alongside talented individuals who share our vision, and this award reinforces our collective commitment to driving transformative growth together," says Schneider.

Schneider has been with Five Elms Capital for eight years—during which, she's been involved in over 20 deals. As a member of the investment committee, Schneider brings her prior experience in advising corporations and financial sponsors to help Five Elms partner with growing, founder-owned SaaS businesses, and provide them with capital and resources to accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. She currently serves on the board of 10 Thousand Coffees, Claravine, Continu, Covideo, POWWR, Reachdesk, ShippyPro & Skynamo.

"With Stephanie at Five Elms, Continu's decision to partner with their team was easy. Stephanie has been a valuable addition to the Continu board and an excellent partner to myself and the entire Continu leadership team. Stephanie holds remarkable experience in driving growth companies forward, focusing on excellence, which we have witnessed firsthand at Continu", says Scott Burgess, CEO of Continu.

Francesco Borghi, CEO of ShippyPro, feels similarly, saying "Stephanie has helped us in steering ShippyPro on its path of global growth. Collaborating with Stephanie is truly an enriching experience, her visionary leadership and astute insights has helped us transform a profound ambition into a tangible reality."

Prior to joining Five Elms, Stephanie worked as an investment banker in Citigroup's Technology Group where she advised both corporations and financial sponsors on mergers, acquisitions, and general corporate finance. Before working at Citigroup, she was an investment banker for Sterne Agee in its Financial Services Group. Stephanie holds a BA in journalism and advertising from Southern Methodist University.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Since its inception in 2007, Five Elms has focused exclusively on software investing, building an unmatched network and deep domain expertise. Today, with over $1.5 billion in assets under management and a global team of over 60 investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 50 software platforms globally.

