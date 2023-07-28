DISA awards Thunderdome production agreement

Provides military services, DOD agencies with access to zero-trust technology

FORT MEADE, Md., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Defense Information Systems Agency awarded a follow-on production other transaction authority (OTA) agreement for Thunderdome, DISA's zero trust network access and application security architecture.

The power of Thunderdome is ready to be leveraged! We’ve awarded a production agreement and (PRNewswire)

Awarding this production agreement is an important step on DISA's zero-trust journey to provide for warfighters.

Thunderdome will harden the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks and help warfighters defend against adversarial activity by employing network and resource access tools along with segmentation technologies. DISA's Thunderdome capabilities work in concert with identity and endpoint cybersecurity capabilities, and align to the president's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity and the DoD's Zero Trust Strategy.

"Awarding this Thunderdome production agreement is an important step on our zero-trust journey and furthers DISA's mission to provide warfighters with a more secure operating environment," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network Commander. "While DISA leverages these capabilities on our cyber terrain, this full-scale production agreement can be used to assist the military services and other DoD components in implementing key zero-trust activities."

This follow-on agreement to Booz Allen Hamilton is to broadly implement and operate Thunderdome's zero trust network access and application security architecture and comes after successful completion of an 18-month prototype. The period of performance for this follow-on OTA is for a one-year base period, with four one-year option periods for a total agreement lifecycle of five years (August 2023 through August 2028).

"The experience gained in partnership with industry as we implemented the prototype solution over the last 18 months has been invaluable, and we believe this award positions the department to meet critical zero trust adoption timelines in support of our warfighters" said Christopher Barnhurst, DISA deputy director. "We look forward to accelerating implementation activities and partnering across the department to expand access to the zero-trust capabilities Thunderdome provides."

For more information and pricing details, please contact DISA's Mission Partner Engagement Office.

(PRNewsfoto/Defense Information Systems Agency) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Defense Information Systems Agency