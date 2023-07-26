Semarchy Experiences Steady Growth in 2023 Through Executive Appointments and Customer-Centric Sales Focus

Company Achieves High Customer Satisfaction Ratings in Gartner Peer Insights™

PHOENIX, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, announced that in the first half of 2023, it experienced a steady increase in average deal size, sales cycles, and closed deals, and broadened its pipeline across the Americas. In addition, Semarchy hired three new executives to strengthen its leadership team while simultaneously receiving high customer satisfaction ratings from its users via Gartner Peer Insights .

Semarchy Logo (PRNewswire)

We are pleased and proud to have seen such tremendous progress across all facets of our business thus far in 2023.

Sales Increase

Semarchy increased its first-half sales in 2023 by 40% over the first half of 2022 including 28 new customers in the financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company specifically achieved 75% growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. The company also expanded its relationship with 21 of its legacy customers.

"We are pleased and proud to have seen such tremendous progress across all facets of our business thus far in 2023," said T.H. Herbert, CEO of Semarchy. "According to an April 2023 S&P report , the MDM market is set to grow from $16.7 billion to $34.5 billion by 2027, and we are at the forefront. Customers are recognizing Semarchy's leadership in addressing underlying data problems with a single software platform and how it can benefit businesses from manufacturing to retail."

Improved Customer Satisfaction

Semarchy continues to receive high customer satisfaction ratings from its customers. In 2Q 2023, Semarchy was recognized with an overall rating in the last 12 months of 4.8 out of 5 in Gartner Peer Insights™, a Gartner platform for ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The Semarchy xDM was also recognized as a Summer 2023 category leader by SourceForge, a complete business software and services comparison platform. This recognition is awarded to select products that have attained the highest levels of praise from user reviews on SourceForge.

New Hires

In the first half of the year, Semarchy made three substantial hires to help grow and lead the company, including:

Ryan Bankhead , Senior Vice President, Americas & APAC Sales - Bankhead brings 19 years in the data management and analytics industry with experience at start-ups, hyper-growth, and large enterprise organizations such as Quest Software, Dell, and Alteryx. Bankhead is responsible for leading and driving sustainable year-over-year revenue growth within the Americas and the APAC market.

Kyle Smith , Vice President, IT and Infrastructure - Smith leads IT operations and security at Semarchy and is responsible for information security, enterprise applications, and supporting production systems. He has 20 years of experience building and leading teams across the technology and engineering spectrum at multiple enterprise software companies.

Craig Spencer , Vice President and Corporate Controller - Spencer leads the accounting, compliance and financial reporting efforts at Semarchy. Spencer has over two decades of finance and accounting leadership positions. He led the initial systems implementation and process development for the accounting, treasury, payroll and finance processes at startup LANDesk Software and spent 21 years at Intel in various finance and accounting management and leadership roles.

"I am delighted to welcome these three experienced executives to the company," said Herbert. "With the addition of their leadership, Semarchy will be well positioned to continue our growth in the months and years ahead."

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

CONTACT:

Laura Often

508-887-3796

laurao@zenmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Semarchy