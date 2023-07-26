Knox Lane-Backed Any Hour Group Extends Market Leadership in Utah and Nevada

Platform Continues to Build Scale within the Mountain West

OREM, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services, today announced that Black Diamond Experts ("Black Diamond") and Bumble Breeze Plumbing, Heating and Air ("Bumble Breeze") have joined Any Hour's growing group of brands. These new partnerships bring together two of the leading brands in the rapidly growing Utah market, further cementing Any Hour's market leadership in the state, while also expanding its presence in Nevada.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour offers homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021 partnered with Knox Lane, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, to accelerate Any Hour's trajectory.

Through its partnership with Black Diamond, Any Hour has joined forces with one of Utah's leading home services brands, further expanding its reach within Salt Lake City while adding a presence in the Park City and St. George markets. Any Hour's partnership with Bumble Breeze marks the Company's expansion into the large and growing Las Vegas market, following last year's entry into Reno.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said, "We are excited about the combined strength of the Any Hour and Black Diamond brands in our home market of Utah, and the addition of Bumble Breeze, which further expands our footprint in Nevada. These are highly strategic partnerships for Any Hour, bringing together exceptional teams to achieve even greater success."

Jeremy Hansen, COO of Any Hour, added, "Continuing to deepen our presence in existing markets has been a strategic focus for us as we've added new partners to our group of brands this year. We are thrilled to welcome Black Diamond and Bumble Breeze to the Any Hour Group and look forward to supporting our new partners in their next phase of growth."

About Any Hour Group

Founded in 1961, The Any Hour Group is the market-leading home services company in the Mountain West, providing residential customers with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. Any Hour has a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 1,500 employees and technicians. Any Hour's unique culture, commitment to its employees and customers, and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth, with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. For more information, please visit www.anyhourservices.com. If you are interested in exploring a partnership with the Any Hour Group, please contact Dustin Van Orman (dustin@anyhour.com).

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

About Black Diamond Experts

Black Diamond is a leading home services provider in Utah, operating through the Black Diamond and Lifestyles brands. Black Diamond was founded by Dan James in 2009, and offers electric, plumbing, heating and air services in the broader Salt Lake City area and St. George. Lifestyles was founded by Kevin Barnes in 1998 and offers customized residential electrical services in Park City and beyond. Dan and Kevin will continue to lead Black Diamond and Lifestyles, respectively, and will dispatch from its locations in Salt Lake City, Park City, and St. George, Utah.

About Bumble Breeze

Bumble Breeze offers quality heating, cooling, indoor air quality and plumbing service to the Las Vegas market and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 2018, Bumble Breeze has grown rapidly through its commitment to doing quality work at an affordable price. The Company believes in winning customers over with quality customer service, exceptional products, and dedication. Bumble Breeze was founded by Brooks Carson and Ante Soda.

