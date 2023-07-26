Chewsy Launches So Long Stress and Women's Multi Vitamin Chews at H-E-B Grocery Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, has announced the launch of So Long Stress and Women's Multi chews to H-E-B Grocery Company customers nationwide. Chewsy's chewable vitamins deliver a 360 blend of essential nutrients to aid consumers in reaching their wellness goals.

So Long Stress is a naturally flavored, non-drowsy tropical fruit chew, scientifically formulated with nutrients to support a relaxed, focused state of mind and help combat the acute effects of stress.

The Women's Multi is a delicious cranberry grape flavored chew, scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals to deliver a complete formula for women.

"We are excited to partner with H-E-B Grocery Company who shares the commitment of providing exceptional products for their customers without compromise of convenience, quality or selection," stated Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "We couldn't be happier to bring our vitamin chews to H-E-B customers who depend on the retailer to provide healthy living essentials they can trust.

From taste to texture, Chewsy's formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they boast a candy style feel that is bursting with juicy flavor and even juicer health benefits. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, we can fit more nutrients in them and each chew only has 3 grams of organic sugar. The chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience.

So Long Stress and Women's Multi vitamins are now available at H-E-B Grocery Company. For more information about Chewsy visit ChewsyChews.com and heb.com.

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, H-E-B, and Amazon.

