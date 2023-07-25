Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Generated solid earnings and loan growth; maintained strong capital levels; stable deposits

WHEELING, W.Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.  Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.71, compared to $40.2 million and $0.67 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $82.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $81.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the 2022 period.  As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $84.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, as compared to $83.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)
WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)(PRNewswire)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2023


2022



2023


2022

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income available to common
shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)


$      42,377


$       0.71


$      40,258


$       0.67



$      84,677


$       1.43


$      83,107


$       1.36

Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
related expenses


(28)


-


(41)


-



(2,519)


(0.05)


(1,300)


(0.02)

Net income available to common
shareholders (GAAP)


$      42,349


$       0.71


$      40,217


$       0.67



$      82,158


$       1.38


$      81,807


$       1.34

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

  • Generated solid growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses) of 9.2% year-over-year (non-GAAP)
  • Total loan growth was 9.0% year-over-year and 8.0% annualized (when compared to December 31, 2022), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams
  • Both period-end and average total deposits were flat compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023, reflecting deposit gathering and retention efforts across retail and business customers
  • Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
  • Expanded Tennessee presence with the hiring of a team of commercial and industrial lenders in Chattanooga
  • WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our franchise and successful execution of our strategic initiatives.  We delivered solid earnings and loan growth, and focused on maintaining our net interest margin," said Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "As I close my tenure as CEO, I believe WesBanco is well-positioned for ongoing success with strong market positions, diversified revenue generation capabilities, and distinct long-term advantages.  I am confident these will be the foundation for further growth and expansion through our incoming CEO Jeff Jackson's strategic vision and leadership."

Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, "Our solid earnings growth during the second quarter was supported by year-to-date annualized loan growth of 8 percent.  This loan growth was driven by our strong markets and lending teams and underpinned by our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives.  Additionally, our commercial and retail teams concerted efforts enabled us to maintain deposit levels despite industry headwinds.  We remain focused on disciplined expense management while making appropriate investments that ensure a safe and sound financial institution with attractive long-term growth prospects.  As I assume the CEO role on August 1st, I look forward to building on the impressive foundation Todd and the team have established to deliver continued growth and success for our customers, shareholders, and employees."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the second quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams.  As of June 30, 2023, total portfolio loans were $11.1 billion, which increased 9.0% year-over-year driven by strong growth across all markets and the closing of loans from the commercial pipeline, which totaled $0.7 billion at June 30, 2023.  Reflecting our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives, commercial and industrial loans of $1.6 billion, as of June 30, 2023, increased 10.2% annualized quarter-over-quarter.

Total deposits, as of June 30, 2023, were $12.9 billion, consistent with the level reported at March 31, 2023, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams.  In addition, brokered deposits increased $60 million sequentially.  On a year-over-year basis, the decrease in total deposits reflects the impact of interest rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy, combined with Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation, which has resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction.  While there has been some mix shift in the composition of total deposits, total demand deposits continue to represent 59% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 33%, which is consistent with the percentage range since early 2020.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2023, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters.  Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 19 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 146 basis points to 1.68%.  During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $0.8 million.  The current recorded provision was primarily driven by loan growth and adjustments in regional macroeconomic factors and loan concentrations.  The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2023 was $120.2 million, or 1.08% of total loans.  Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.14% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.18% for the second quarter of 2023 increased 15 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 500 basis point increase in the federal fund rate since March 2022, and the subsequent increase in funding costs, as well as the deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans.  The net interest margin decreased 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher funding costs from increasing deposit costs and higher cost wholesale borrowings to support loan growth.  Total deposit funding costs of 157 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 increased 144 basis points year-over-year and 57 quarter-over-quarter.  When including non-interest deposits, total deposit funding costs were 103 basis points, up 94 basis points year-over-year and 38 basis points sequentially.  Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 3 basis points, as compared to 6 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income of $121.6 million increased $9.3 million, or 8.3%, during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the impact of rising rates on loan and securities yields and funding costs.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income of $245.9 million increased $26.0 million, or 11.8%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $31.8 million increased $4.9 million, or 18.0%, from the second quarter of 2022, driven primarily by higher commercial swap fees, as well as, net gains on other assets and net securities gains, both of which reported losses in the prior year period.  New commercial swap fees, which are recorded in other income, increased $1.6 million from the prior year period to $2.4 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled $0.2 million during the second quarter, as compared to $1.1 million last year.  Net gains on other assets of $0.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year primarily due to a $1.1 million recovery of an asset previously written-off, as well as, a net loss on other assets of $1.3 million in the prior year period from the change in the fair value of an underlying equity investment, which was subsequently sold.  Net securities gains of $0.2 million increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to market fluctuations from equity securities in the deferred compensation plan.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance income, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, of $59.5 million increased $2.1 million, or 3.7%.  Mortgage banking income decreased $2.2 million from the prior year to $1.0 million due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment.  Bank-owned life insurance of $5.1 million decreased $1.1 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits during 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $96.4 million, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense.  Salaries and wages increased $3.3 million, or 7.9%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to higher staffing levels, mainly revenue-producing positions, and merit increases.  Employee benefits increased $2.8 million from last year due to a $1.2 million credit in the prior year period related to the deferred compensation plan, higher staffing levels, and higher health insurance contributions.  Equipment and software expense increased $1.1 million due to the planned upgrade to one-third of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements.  FDIC insurance expense increased $0.9 million year-over-year due to increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2023 of $189.4 million increased $16.4 million, or 9.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense as described above.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  At June 30, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.78%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.12%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.03%, and total risk-based capital was 14.83%.  In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.35%.

During the second quarter, WesBanco repurchased 0.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $2.2 million, or $22.02 per share.  As of June 30, 2023, approximately 1.0 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 2737150.  The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 9, 2023.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)






























For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

Statement of Income

June 30,


June 30,

Interest and dividend income

2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change


Loans, including fees

$        145,741


$            96,412


51.2


$        279,147


$          189,532


47.3


Interest and dividends on securities:














Taxable

18,483


15,825


16.8


37,569


29,937


25.5



Tax-exempt

4,723


4,706


0.4


9,513


9,049


5.1




Total interest and dividends on securities

23,206


20,531


13.0


47,082


38,986


20.8


Other interest income

7,108


1,504


372.6


10,380


2,103


393.6

          Total interest and dividend income

176,055


118,447


48.6


336,609


230,621


46.0

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

17,203


1,153


 NM


28,309


1,965


 NM


Money market deposits

7,220


383


 NM


11,472


704


 NM


Savings deposits

5,860


330


 NM


9,860


595


 NM


Certificates of deposit

2,906


1,116


160.4


4,109


2,389


72.0




Total interest expense on deposits

33,189


2,982


 NM


53,750


5,653


850.8


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

16,713


411


 NM


28,013


986


 NM


Other short-term borrowings

492


48


925.0


909


96


846.9


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,094


2,778


47.4


8,039


3,948


103.6




Total interest expense

54,488


6,219


776.2


90,711


10,683


749.1

Net interest income

121,567


112,228


8.3


245,898


219,938


11.8


Provision for credit losses

3,028


(812)


472.9


6,605


(4,250)


255.4

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,539


113,040


4.9


239,293


224,188


6.7

Non-interest income













Trust fees

6,918


6,527


6.0


14,412


14,362


0.3


Service charges on deposits

6,232


6,487


(3.9)


12,401


12,577


(1.4)


Electronic banking fees

5,010


5,154


(2.8)


9,615


10,499


(8.4)


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,523


2,258


11.7


5,098


4,478


13.8


Bank-owned life insurance

3,189


2,384


33.8


5,149


6,264


(17.8)


Mortgage banking income

601


1,328


(54.7)


1,027


3,251


(68.4)


Net securities gains/(losses)

205


(1,183)


117.3


350


(1,832)


119.1


Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

871


(1,302)


166.9


1,104


(2,108)


152.4


Other income

6,292


5,330


18.0


10,337


9,874


4.7




Total non-interest income

31,841


26,983


18.0


59,493


57,365


3.7

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

44,471


41,213


7.9


86,422


80,150


7.8


Employee benefits

11,511


8,722


32.0


23,570


17,880


31.8


Net occupancy

6,132


6,119


0.2


12,775


13,354


(4.3)


Equipment and software

8,823


7,702


14.6


17,885


15,713


13.8


Marketing

2,763


2,749


0.5


5,088


5,170


(1.6)


FDIC insurance

2,871


1,937


48.2


5,755


3,459


66.4


Amortization of intangible assets

2,282


2,579


(11.5)


4,583


5,178


(11.5)


Restructuring and merger-related expense

35


52


(32.7)


3,188


1,646


93.7


Other operating expenses 

17,549


15,946


10.1


33,294


32,019


4.0




Total non-interest expense

96,437


87,019


10.8


192,560


174,569


10.3

Income before provision for income taxes

53,943


53,004


1.8


106,226


106,984


(0.7)


Provision for income taxes

9,063


10,256


(11.6)


19,005


20,114


(5.5)

Net Income

44,880


42,748


5.0


87,221


86,870


0.4

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


-


5,063


5,063


-

Net income available to common shareholders

$          42,349


$            40,217


5.3


$          82,158


$            81,807


0.4































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$       122,822


$       113,479


8.2


$       248,427


$       222,343


11.7
















Per common share data












Net income per common share - basic

$               0.71


$                0.67


6.0


$               1.39


$                1.35


3.0

Net income per common share - diluted

0.71


0.67


6.0


1.38


1.34


3.0

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.71


0.67


6.0


1.43


1.36


5.1

Dividends declared

0.35


0.34


2.9


0.70


0.68


2.9

Book value (period end)

39.10


38.92


0.5


39.10


38.92


0.5

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.08


19.89


1.0


20.08


19.89


1.0

Average common shares outstanding - basic

59,263,949


60,036,103


(1.3)


59,240,958


60,736,858


(2.5)

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,385,847


60,185,207


(1.3)


59,389,314


60,899,270


(2.5)

Period end common shares outstanding

59,355,062


59,698,788


(0.6)


59,355,062


59,698,788


(0.6)

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


-


150,000


150,000


-
















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.







NM = Not Meaningful



























WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Selected ratios
























For the Six Months Ended










June 30,










2023


2022


% Change


























Return on average assets





0.97

%

0.97

%

-

%







Return on average assets, excluding
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.00


0.99


1.01








Return on average equity





6.69


6.39


4.69








Return on average equity, excluding
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.90


6.49


6.32








Return on average tangible equity (1)




12.86


12.00


7.17








Return on average tangible equity, excluding
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.23


12.18


8.62








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




14.40


13.33


8.03








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



14.82


13.53


9.53








Yield on earning assets (2)





4.46


3.14


42.04








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.84


0.23


700.00








Net interest spread (2)






2.62


2.91


(9.97)








Net interest margin (2)






3.27


2.99


9.36








Efficiency (1) (2)






61.50


61.82


(0.52)








Average loans to average deposits





84.46


71.71


17.78








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.05


0.00


100.00








Effective income tax rate





17.89


18.80


(4.84)






















































































For the Three Months Ended










June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,










2023


2023


2022


2022


2022






















Return on average assets





0.98

%

0.95

%

1.18

%

1.19

%

0.95

%



Return on average assets, excluding
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.98


1.01


1.18


1.19


0.95




Return on average equity





6.81


6.57


8.18


8.05


6.43




Return on average equity, excluding
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.82


6.98


8.18


8.06


6.43




Return on average tangible equity (1)




12.98


12.72


16.05


15.39


12.35




Return on average tangible equity, excluding
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.99


13.48


16.05


15.41


12.36




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




14.52


14.28


18.09


17.23


13.80




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



14.53


15.13


18.10


17.25


13.82




Yield on earning assets (2)





4.59


4.32


4.00


3.59


3.20




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.15


1.52


0.82


0.41


0.26




Net interest spread (2)






2.44


2.80


3.18


3.18


2.94




Net interest margin (2)






3.18


3.36


3.49


3.33


3.03




Efficiency (1) (2)






62.33


60.66


56.91


58.13


61.91




Average loans to average deposits





85.44


83.46


78.43


75.01


72.36




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.02


0.07


0.02


0.04


0.00




Effective income tax rate





16.80


19.02


18.51


18.85


19.35




Trust assets, market value at period end




$   5,127,265


$      5,026,631


$      4,878,479


$      4,622,878


$      4,803,043






















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.








(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully







    taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt






   loans and investments.   WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and






   provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.












WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


June 30,



December 31,

December 31, 2022

Assets




2023


2022


% Change

2022

to June 30, 2023

Cash and due from banks


$        178,057


$          186,534


(4.5)

$             166,182

7.1

Due from banks - interest bearing


384,261


263,475


45.8

242,229

58.6

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


11,948


11,413


4.7

11,506

3.8


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


2,329,222


2,884,651


(19.3)

2,529,140

(7.9)


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,072,229; $1,153,594










and $1,084,390, respectively)


1,224,470


1,281,295


(4.4)

1,248,629

(1.9)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(193)


(265)


27.2

(220)

12.3


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,224,277


1,281,030


(4.4)

1,248,409

(1.9)



Total securities


3,565,447


4,177,094


(14.6)

3,789,055

(5.9)

Loans held for sale


28,970


17,560


65.0

8,249

251.2

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


6,295,467


5,852,564


7.6

6,061,344

3.9


Commercial and industrial


1,558,491


1,549,768


0.6

1,579,395

(1.3)


Residential real estate


2,341,928


1,907,875


22.8

2,140,584

9.4


Home equity


701,824


597,845


17.4

695,065

1.0


Consumer


232,254


300,637


(22.7)

226,340

2.6

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


11,129,964


10,208,689


9.0

10,702,728

4.0

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(120,166)


(117,403)


(2.4)

(117,790)

(2.0)



Net portfolio loans


11,009,798


10,091,286


9.1

10,584,938

4.0

Premises and equipment, net


219,934


216,293


1.7

220,892

(0.4)

Accrued interest receivable


69,773


61,918


12.7

68,522

1.8

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,136,773


1,146,456


(0.8)

1,141,355

(0.4)

Bank-owned life insurance


355,204


348,807


1.8

352,361

0.8

Other assets


408,737


290,201


40.8

358,122

14.1

Total Assets


$  17,356,954


$     16,799,624


3.3

$        16,931,905

2.5













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$     4,286,235


$       4,738,830


(9.6)

$          4,700,438

(8.8)


Interest bearing demand


3,273,745


3,258,871


0.5

3,119,807

4.9


Money market


1,685,667


1,770,859


(4.8)

1,684,023

0.1


Savings deposits


2,655,680


2,695,437


(1.5)

2,741,004

(3.1)


Certificates of deposit


960,107


1,105,305


(13.1)

885,818

8.4



Total deposits


12,861,434


13,569,302


(5.2)

13,131,090

(2.1)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,380,000


122,650


 NM

705,000

95.7

Other short-term borrowings


101,286


147,964


(31.5)

135,069

(25.0)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


281,854


280,910


0.3

281,404

0.2



Total borrowings


1,763,140


551,524


219.7

1,121,473

57.2

Accrued interest payable


8,869


2,815


215.1

4,593

93.1

Other liabilities


258,513


208,032


24.3

248,087

4.2

Total Liabilities


14,891,956


14,331,673


3.9

14,505,243

2.7













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares










6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;










68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062, 59,698,788 and 59,198,963










shares outstanding, respectively


141,834


141,834


-

141,834

-

Capital surplus


1,630,963


1,632,617


(0.1)

1,635,877

(0.3)

Retained earnings


1,118,135


1,018,209


9.8

1,077,675

3.8

Treasury stock (8,726,244,  8,382,518 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)


(303,770)


(291,337)


(4.3)

(308,964)

1.7

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(264,627)


(176,061)


(50.3)

(262,416)

(0.8)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,021)


(1,795)


(12.6)

(1,828)

(10.6)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,464,998


2,467,951


(0.1)

2,426,662

1.6

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$  17,356,954


$     16,799,624


3.3

$        16,931,905

2.5













NM = Not Meaningful









WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)







Balance sheet


June 30,


March 31,



Assets




2023


2023


% Change

Cash and due from banks


$       178,057


$         152,756


16.6

Due from banks - interest bearing


384,261


444,747


(13.6)

Securities:









Equity securities, at fair value


11,948


11,843


0.9


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


2,329,222


2,465,996


(5.5)


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,072,229;








and $1,107,685, respectively)


1,224,470


1,239,247


(1.2)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(193)


(212)


9.0


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,224,277


1,239,035


(1.2)



Total securities


3,565,447


3,716,874


(4.1)

Loans held for sale


28,970


12,722


127.7

Portfolio loans:








Commercial real estate


6,295,467


6,197,844


1.6


Commercial and industrial


1,558,491


1,519,808


2.5


Residential real estate


2,341,928


2,251,423


4.0


Home equity


701,824


692,001


1.4


Consumer


232,254


227,612


2.0

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


11,129,964


10,888,688


2.2

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(120,166)


(118,698)


(1.2)



Net portfolio loans


11,009,798


10,769,990


2.2

Premises and equipment, net


219,934


224,940


(2.2)

Accrued interest receivable


69,773


69,232


0.8

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,136,773


1,139,054


(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance


355,204


354,320


0.2

Other assets


408,737


389,991


4.8

Total Assets


$ 17,356,954


$    17,274,626


0.5











Liabilities








Deposits:









Non-interest bearing demand


$    4,286,235


$      4,478,954


(4.3)


Interest bearing demand


3,273,745


3,107,112


5.4


Money market


1,685,667


1,618,204


4.2


Savings deposits


2,655,680


2,784,780


(4.6)


Certificates of deposit


960,107


884,146


8.6



Total deposits


12,861,434


12,873,196


(0.1)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,380,000


1,280,000


7.8

Other short-term borrowings


101,286


111,176


(8.9)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


281,854


281,629


0.1



Total borrowings


1,763,140


1,672,805


5.4

Accrued interest payable


8,869


7,669


15.6

Other liabilities


258,513


245,499


5.3

Total Liabilities


14,891,956


14,799,169


0.6











Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares








6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation








preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;








68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062 and 59,246,569








shares outstanding, respectively


141,834


141,834


-

Capital surplus


1,630,963


1,636,061


(0.3)

Retained earnings


1,118,135


1,096,924


1.9

Treasury stock (8,726,244 and 8,834,737 shares - at cost, respectively)


(303,770)


(307,507)


1.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(264,627)


(234,399)


(12.9)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,021)


(1,940)


(4.2)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,464,998


2,475,457


(0.4)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 17,356,954


$    17,274,626


0.5

WESBANCO, INC.




















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















Average balance sheet and



















net interest margin analysis




For the Three Months Ended June 30,




For the Six Months Ended June 30,








2023

2022



2023

2022







Average

Average



Average

Average



Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets





Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing




$        438,604

5.71

%


$       744,261

0.74

%


$        359,466

5.16

%


$          951,588

0.39

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)




11,009,093

5.31



9,932,744

3.89



10,880,328

5.17



9,823,024

3.89


Securities: (2)




















    Taxable





3,198,838

2.32



3,532,624

1.80



3,250,174

2.33



3,433,551

1.76


    Tax-exempt (3)





786,128

3.05



792,878

3.01



793,425

3.06



761,304

3.03


        Total securities





3,984,966

2.46



4,325,502

2.02



4,043,599

2.47



4,194,855

1.99


Other earning assets





61,613

5.64



13,296

3.82



53,789

4.44



14,365

3.81


         Total earning assets (3)




15,494,276

4.59

%


15,015,803

3.20

%


15,337,182

4.46

%


14,983,832

3.14

%

Other assets





1,800,070




1,955,649




1,796,162




1,998,126



Total Assets





$  17,294,346




$  16,971,452




$  17,133,344




$     16,981,958























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest bearing demand deposits




$     3,228,799

2.14

%


$    3,380,684

0.14

%


$     3,129,921

1.82

%


$       3,392,029

0.12

%

Money market accounts




1,635,939

1.77



1,770,342

0.09



1,634,347

1.42



1,788,430

0.08


Savings deposits





2,729,210

0.86



2,700,642

0.05



2,751,850

0.72



2,664,005

0.05


Certificates of deposit





912,144

1.28



1,162,392

0.39



887,560

0.93



1,208,243

0.40


    Total interest bearing deposits




8,506,092

1.57



9,014,060

0.13



8,403,678

1.29



9,052,707

0.13


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



1,288,242

5.20



123,474

1.34



1,130,000

5.00



151,593

1.31


Repurchase agreements




105,266

1.87



146,119

0.13



118,155

1.55



151,115

0.13


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,715

5.83



280,962

3.97



281,600

5.76



214,704

3.71


      Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



10,181,315

2.15

%


9,564,615

0.26

%


9,933,433

1.84

%


9,570,119

0.23

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,379,345




4,712,466




4,479,200




4,644,982



Other liabilities





240,590




184,932




245,033




184,600



Shareholders' equity





2,493,096




2,509,439




2,475,678




2,582,257



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$  17,294,346




$  16,971,452




$  17,133,344




$     16,981,958



Taxable equivalent net interest spread




2.44

%



2.94

%



2.62

%



2.91

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin




3.18

%



3.03

%



3.27

%



2.99

%









































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income.  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.  Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.7 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,
respectively, and were $1.1 million and $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.   Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.2 million and $1.9 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2.5 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023
and 2022, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









 Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)













Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,

Interest and dividend income

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


Loans, including fees

$        145,741


$          133,406


$          123,307


$          109,562


$            96,412


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable

18,483


19,086


18,655


17,531


15,825



Tax-exempt

4,723


4,790


4,853


4,916


4,706




Total interest and dividends on securities

23,206


23,876


23,508


22,447


20,531


Other interest income

7,108


3,273


2,103


2,108


1,504

          Total interest and dividend income

176,055


160,555


148,918


134,117


118,447

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

17,203


11,106


7,264


2,953


1,153


Money market deposits

7,220


4,252


1,890


968


383


Savings deposits

5,860


4,000


2,454


1,067


330


Certificates of deposit

2,906


1,203


742


958


1,116




Total interest expense on deposits

33,189


20,561


12,350


5,946


2,982


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

16,713


11,300


2,634


348


411


Other short-term borrowings

492


418


324


147


48


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,094


3,944


3,736


3,175


2,778




Total interest expense

54,488


36,223


19,044


9,616


6,219

Net interest income

121,567


124,332


129,874


124,501


112,228


Provision for credit losses

3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,539


120,755


126,751


125,036


113,040

Non-interest income











Trust fees

6,918


7,494


6,672


6,517


6,527


Service charges on deposits

6,232


6,170


6,762


6,942


6,487


Electronic banking fees

5,010


4,605


4,695


4,808


5,154


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,523


2,576


2,556


2,491


2,258


Bank-owned life insurance

3,189


1,959


2,464


1,999


2,384


Mortgage banking income

601


426


621


1,257


1,328


Net securities gains/(losses)

205


145


(600)


656


(1,183)


Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

871


232


550


2,040


(1,302)


Other income

6,292


4,046


4,050


5,546


5,330




Total non-interest income

31,841


27,653


27,770


32,256


26,983

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

44,471


41,952


42,606


44,271


41,213


Employee benefits

11,511


12,060


9,198


10,693


8,722


Net occupancy

6,132


6,643


6,262


6,489


6,119


Equipment and software

8,823


9,063


8,712


8,083


7,702


Marketing

2,763


2,325


1,788


2,377


2,749


FDIC insurance

2,871


2,884


2,051


2,391


1,937


Amortization of intangible assets

2,282


2,301


2,541


2,560


2,579


Restructuring and merger-related expense

35


3,153


11


66


52


Other operating expenses 

17,549


15,744


17,286


15,011


15,946




Total non-interest expense

96,437


96,125


90,455


91,941


87,019

Income before provision for income taxes

53,943


52,283


64,066


65,351


53,004


Provision for income taxes

9,063


9,942


11,856


12,318


10,256

Net Income

44,880


42,341


52,210


53,033


42,748

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$          42,349


$            39,810


$            49,679


$            50,502


$            40,217














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$       122,822


$       125,605


$       131,164


$       125,808


$       113,479














Per common share data










Net income per common share - basic

$               0.71


$                0.67


$                0.84


$                0.85


$                0.67

Net income per common share - diluted

0.71


0.67


0.84


0.85


0.67

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.71


0.71


0.84


0.85


0.67

Dividends declared

0.35


0.35


0.35


0.34


0.34

Book value (period end)

39.10


39.34


38.55


37.96


38.92

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.08


20.27


19.43


18.84


19.89

Average common shares outstanding - basic

59,263,949


59,217,711


59,188,238


59,549,244


60,036,103

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,385,847


59,375,053


59,374,204


59,697,676


60,185,207

Period end common shares outstanding

59,355,062


59,246,569


59,198,963


59,304,505


59,698,788

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,542


2,501


2,495


2,480


2,509














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.





(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










 Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Asset quality data


2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


Non-performing assets:













Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$                -


$                -


$           3,230


$           4,583


$           3,579



Non-accrual loans:














Troubled debt restructurings


-


-


1,711


1,756


2,120




Other non-accrual loans


31,555


39,216


36,474


26,428


29,594




    Total non-accrual loans


31,555


39,216


38,185


28,184


31,714




    Total non-performing loans


31,555


39,216


41,415


32,767


35,293



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,432


1,554


1,486


1,595


31




Total non-performing assets


$       32,987


$         40,770


$         42,901


$         34,362


$         35,324
















Past due loans (1):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$       18,348


$         12,920


$         15,439


$         21,836


$         31,388



Loans past due 90 days or more


5,147


4,570


5,443


24,311


9,560




Total past due loans


$       23,495


$         17,490


$         20,882


$         46,147


$         40,948
















Criticized and classified loans (2):













Criticized loans


$    119,771


$       116,608


$       147,945


$       163,176


$       193,871



Classified loans


67,036


57,222


102,555


86,861


126,257




Total criticized and classified loans

$    186,807


$       173,830


$       250,500


$       250,037


$       320,128
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.14

%

0.21

%

0.31

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.05


0.04


0.05


0.24


0.09


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.28


0.36


0.39


0.32


0.35


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.30


0.37


0.40


0.33


0.35


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.19


0.24


0.25


0.21


0.21


Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

1.68


1.60


2.34


2.43


3.14
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$    120,166


$       118,698


$       117,790


$       114,584


$       117,403


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

10,124


9,127


8,368


8,938


7,718


Provision for credit losses


3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

581


1,919


493


1,102


2
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.02

%

0.07

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.08

%

1.09

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.15

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

3.81

x

3.03

x

2.84

x

3.50

x

3.33

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due


2.18

x

2.09

x

1.89

x

1.45

x

1.54

x















































June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,






2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


9.78

%

9.82

%

9.90

%

9.68

%

9.51

%

Tier I risk-based capital


12.12


12.22


12.33


12.51


12.49


Total risk-based capital


14.83


14.97


15.11


15.37


15.40


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

11.03


11.11


11.20


11.35


11.31


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.42


14.48


14.45


14.75


14.79


Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)


8.24


8.33


8.19


8.16


8.50


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.35


7.44


7.28


7.22


7.58






























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.












(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.






(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.








WESBANCO, INC.














Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 12




The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance
of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended


Year to Date





June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023

2022

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$         42,349


$           39,810


$           49,679


$           50,502


$           40,217


$             82,158

$           81,807


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

28


2,491


9


52


41


2,519

1,300


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

42,377


42,301


49,688


50,554


40,258


84,677

83,107


















Average total assets


$ 17,294,346


$    16,970,554


$    16,685,930


$    16,871,655


$    16,971,452


$     17,133,344

$    16,981,958

















Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

0.98 %


1.01 %


1.18 %


1.19 %


0.95 %


1.00 %

0.99 %

















Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$         42,349


$           39,810


$           49,679


$           50,502


$           40,217


$             82,158

$           81,807


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

28


2,491


9


52


41


2,519

1,300


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

42,377


42,301


49,688


50,554


40,258


84,677

83,107


















Average total shareholders' equity

$   2,493,096


$      2,458,067


$      2,410,761


$      2,488,938


$      2,509,439


$       2,475,678

$      2,582,257

















Return on average equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

6.82 %


6.98 %


8.18 %


8.06 %


6.43 %


6.90 %

6.49 %

















Return on average tangible equity:














Net income available to common shareholders

$         42,349


$           39,810


$           49,679


$           50,502


$           40,217


$             82,158

$           81,807


Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

1,803


1,818


2,007


2,022


2,037


3,621

4,091


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

44,152


41,628


51,686


52,524


42,254


85,779

85,898


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,493,096


2,458,067


2,410,761


2,488,938


2,509,439


2,475,678

2,582,257


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,129,155)


(1,131,027)


(1,132,894)


(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,130,086)

(1,138,209)


Average tangible equity

$   1,363,941


$      1,327,040


$      1,277,867


$      1,353,931


$      1,372,252


$       1,345,592

$      1,444,048

















Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  (2)

12.98 %


12.72 %


16.05 %


15.39 %


12.35 %


12.86 %

12.00 %


















Average tangible common equity

$   1,219,457


$      1,182,556


$      1,133,383


$      1,209,447


$      1,227,768


$       1,201,108

$      1,299,564

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  (2)

14.52 %


14.28 %


18.10 %


17.23 %


13.80 %


14.40 %

13.33 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$         42,349


$           39,810


$           49,679


$           50,502


$           40,217


$             82,158

$           81,807


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

28


2,491


9


52


41


2,519

1,300


Plus: amortization of intangibles  (1)

1,803


1,818


2,007


2,022


2,037


3,621

4,091


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles














     and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

44,180


44,119


51,695


52,576


42,295


88,298

87,198


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,493,096


2,458,067


2,410,761


2,488,938


2,509,439


2,475,678

2,582,257


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,129,155)


(1,131,027)


(1,132,894)


(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,130,086)

(1,138,209)


Average tangible equity

$   1,363,941


$      1,327,040


$      1,277,867


$      1,353,931


$      1,372,252


$       1,345,592

$      1,444,048

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

12.99 %


13.48 %


16.05 %


15.41 %


12.36 %


13.23 %

12.18 %


















Average tangible common equity

$   1,219,457


$      1,182,556


$      1,133,383


$      1,209,447


$      1,227,768


$       1,201,108

$      1,299,564

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

14.53 %


15.13 %


18.10 %


17.25 %


13.82 %


14.82 %

13.53 %

















Efficiency ratio:
















Non-interest expense


$         96,437


$           96,125


$           90,455


$           91,941


$           87,019


$           192,560

$         174,569


Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(35)


(3,153)


(11)


(66)


(52)


(3,188)

(1,646)


Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

96,402


92,972


90,444


91,875


86,967


189,372

172,923


















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

122,822


125,605


131,164


125,808


113,479


248,427

222,343


Non-interest income


31,841


27,653


27,770


32,256


26,983


59,493

57,365


Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$       154,663


$         153,258


$         158,934


$         158,064


$         140,462


$           307,920

$         279,708


Efficiency ratio


62.33 %


60.66 %


56.91 %

#

58.13 %


61.91 %


61.50 %

61.82 %

































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$         42,349


$           39,810


$           49,679


$           50,502


$           40,217


$             82,158

$           81,807


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

28


2,491


9


52


41


2,519

1,300

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$         42,377


$           42,301


$           49,688


$           50,554


$           40,258


$             84,677

$           83,107

































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income per common share - diluted

$              0.71


$               0.67


$               0.84


$               0.85


$               0.67


$                  1.38

$               1.34


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

-


0.04


-


-


-


0.05

0.02

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$              0.71


$               0.71


$               0.84


$               0.85


$               0.67


$                  1.43

$               1.36





































Period End








June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,








2023


2023


2022


2022


2022




Tangible book value per share:














Total shareholders' equity

$   2,464,998


$      2,475,457


$      2,426,662


$      2,395,652


$      2,467,951





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,128,371)


(1,130,172)


(1,131,990)


(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity

1,192,143


1,200,801


1,150,188


1,117,170


1,187,447





















Common shares outstanding

59,355,062


59,246,569


59,198,963


59,304,505


59,698,788




















Tangible book value per share

$           20.08


$             20.27


$             19.43


$             18.84


$             19.89




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:














Total shareholders' equity

$   2,464,998


$      2,475,457


$      2,426,662


$      2,395,652


$      2,467,951





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,128,371)


(1,130,172)


(1,131,990)


(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)





Tangible equity


1,336,627


1,345,285


1,294,672


1,261,654


1,331,931





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity

1,192,143


1,200,801


1,150,188


1,117,170


1,187,447





















Total assets


17,356,954


17,274,626


16,931,905


16,604,747


16,799,624





Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,128,371)


(1,130,172)


(1,131,990)


(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)





Tangible assets


$ 16,228,583


$    16,144,454


$    15,799,915


$    15,470,749


$    15,663,604




















Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.24 %


8.33 %


8.19 %


8.16 %


8.50 %




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.35 %


7.44 %


7.28 %


7.22 %


7.58 %




































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













WESBANCO, INC.














Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 13




The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
























Three Months Ended


Year to Date





June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023

2022

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:














Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,943


$           52,283


$           64,066


$           65,351


$           53,004


$       106,226

$         106,984


Add: provision for credit losses

3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


6,605

(4,250)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$         56,971


$           55,860


$           67,189


$           64,816


$           52,192


$       112,831

$         102,734

















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,943


$           52,283


$           64,066


$           65,351


$           53,004


$       106,226

$         106,984


Add: provision for credit losses

3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


6,605

(4,250)


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

35


3,153


11


66


52


3,188

1,646

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$         57,006


$           59,013


$           67,200


$           64,882


$           52,244


$       116,019

$         104,380

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,943


$           52,283


$           64,066


$           65,351


$           53,004


$       106,226

$         106,984


Add: provision for credit losses

3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


6,605

(4,250)


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

35


3,153


11


66


52


3,188

1,646

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

57,006


59,013


67,200


64,882


52,244


116,019

104,380


















Average total assets


$ 17,294,346


$    16,970,554


$    16,685,930


$    16,871,655


$    16,971,452


$ 17,133,344

$    16,981,958

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)  (1) (2)

1.32 %


1.41 %


1.60 %


1.53 %


1.23 %


1.37 %

1.24 %

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,943


$           52,283


$           64,066


$           65,351


$           53,004


$       106,226

$         106,984


Add: provision for credit losses

3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


6,605

(4,250)


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

35


3,153


11


66


52


3,188

1,646

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

57,006


59,013


67,200


64,882


52,244


116,019

104,380


















Average total shareholders' equity

$   2,493,096


$      2,458,067


$      2,410,761


$      2,488,938


$      2,509,439


$   2,475,678

$      2,582,257

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

9.17 %


9.74 %


11.06 %


10.34 %


8.35 %


9.45 %

8.15 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$         53,943


$           52,283


$           64,066


$           65,351


$           53,004


$       106,226

$         106,984


Add: provision for credit losses

3,028


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


6,605

(4,250)


Add: amortization of intangibles

2,282


2,301


2,541


2,560


2,579


4,583

5,178


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

35


3,153


11


66


52


3,188

1,646

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

59,288


61,314


69,741


67,442


54,823


120,602

109,558


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,493,096


2,458,067


2,410,761


2,488,938


2,509,439


2,475,678

2,582,257


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,129,155)


(1,131,027)


(1,132,894)


(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,130,086)

(1,138,209)


Average tangible equity

$   1,363,941


$      1,327,040


$      1,277,867


$      1,353,931


$      1,372,252


$   1,345,592

$      1,444,048

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

17.44 %


18.74 %


21.65 %


19.76 %


16.02 %


18.07 %

15.30 %


















Average tangible common equity

$   1,219,457


$      1,182,556


$      1,133,383


$      1,209,447


$      1,227,768


$   1,201,108

$      1,299,564

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

19.50 %


21.03 %


24.41 %


22.12 %


17.91 %


20.25 %

17.00 %

































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.










(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-announces-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301885576.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.