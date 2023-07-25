Synchrony's CareCredit Selected by National Veterinary Associates as Primary Client Financing Solution

CareCredit Will Enable Pet Parents to Finance Veterinary Services at All NVA's U.S. Veterinary Hospitals

STAMFORD, Conn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading provider of consumer payments and financing solutions, and National Veterinary Associates (NVA), a leading global pet care organization and community, announced a multi-year partnership renewal and expansion, making Synchrony's CareCredit health and wellness credit card the premier financing solution for NVA's U.S. veterinary locations.

"Pet ownership is at an all-time high1 and as a result, pet parents are seeking simple, flexible financing options to pay for a wide range of veterinary care," said Jonathan Wainberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pet, Synchrony. "Our partnership with NVA is evidence of our mutual commitment to a lifetime of care for pets, from planned visits to unexpected treatments to specialty care."

CareCredit, one of the industry's first veterinary health and wellness credit cards, gives NVA's veterinarians the ability to offer comprehensive financial options and a seamless client experience, while empowering customers with a financial solution to help manage out-of-pocket veterinary costs.

For more than 30 years, CareCredit has been a valuable financing option for all types of veterinary services, treatments, and diagnostics, giving pet parents peace of mind that they are ready to care for their pets throughout their lifetime. Pet parents looking for a flexible way to pay for their animal's care can quickly see if they prequalify for the CareCredit credit card in real time (with no impact to their credit score) and apply on any smart device, at any NVA location, or over the phone. If approved, a pet parent can use their account to pay for their NVA service immediately. Depending on purchase amount, short-term and long-term promotional financing options are available, including deferred interest if paid in full within 6,12,18 or 24 months and reduced APR with fixed monthly payments for 24, 36, 48 or 60 months.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

