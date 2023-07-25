Sweet Paris Crêperie Brings the Art of Eating Crepes to Coral Gables

The rapidly growing fast casual restaurant featuring crepes and waffles opens second location in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, recently opened in The Plaza Coral Gables at 3005 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Suite 142 in Coral Gables. The store will celebrate its grand opening with a special event on Thursday, August 24th, 2023.

Founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes. Soon, they made it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and began traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce the grand opening of Sweet Paris in the heart of the beautiful and vibrant Coral Gables community," Allison Chavez said. "Located at The Plaza Coral Gables, our new store is surrounded by the charm and elegance that this city is known for. We cannot wait to welcome everyone as we embark on this exciting new chapter, and let Sweet Paris transport our guests to a beautiful world of culinary delight!"

Sweet Paris in Coral Gables is a corporate-owned location and will be operated by long-time general manager, Marlen Navarrete. Marlen moved from Texas to South Florida to take the helm of this beautiful new location. With over five years of experience working with the company, Navarrete's leadership will guide her team to provide the impeccable level of service and elevated experience that Sweet Paris is known for.

The community is encouraged to join in the grand opening celebration of the new location. Guests are encouraged to sign up for the Sweet Paris Passport to receive exclusive monthly promotions, a birthday bonus, collect points and use them for purchase, receive texts regarding upcoming giveaways, and receive bonus entries for giveaways. The special event on August 24th will include an official ribbon cutting ceremony and will bring the Coral Gables community and local personalities together to enjoy the Sweet Paris experience.

Sweet Paris Coral Gables is the second Miami-area location for the company, and the 14th store overall in its portfolio. The company is working towards a 3rd Miami store by 2024, as part of an ongoing expansion nationwide. Sweet Paris' total store count will be 28 locations in the near future, with projects in various stages of development in Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Florida.

The recent success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises. The brand also made history when it secured a place on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500® list for the first time in January. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez recently landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List, an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris Coral Gables is open Sunday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information on Sweet Paris in Coral Gables, please visit www.sweetparis.com or call (713) 266-2219.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

