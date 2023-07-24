Summit 7 Establishes the Managed Service Provider Collective: An Initiative to Protect the U.S. Critical Infrastructure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, NeoSystems and Quzara today announced the launch of the Managed Service Providers for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure, a group of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) dedicated to the mission of maintaining a secure, functional, and resilient critical infrastructure.

The mission of the MSP Collective is to inform the US Government and critical infrastructure industries on topics related to MSPs and MSSPs. As a collective, the group seeks to collaborate as an industry advisory to Congress, the Department of Defense (DoD), the Cyber AB, and state legislatures to provide insight into the importance of External Service Providers in securing critical infrastructure, the federal contracting base, and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

"The MSP Collective is a group of MSPs and MSSPs dedicated to helping the US Government and Federal Ecosystem understand the important role External Service Providers can play in protecting critical infrastructure," said Summit 7 CEO, Scott Edwards. "We're excited to have NeoSystems and Quzara join us as the first two of three founding members."

The MSP Collective seeks to help define the requirements for External Service Providers handling or processing Controlled Unclassified Information as defined in DFARS 252.204-7012 / NIST SP 800-171. Its board members represent an extensive history of background and knowledge from government policy and standards to running successful MSPs for DoD contractors.

The MSP Collective is committed to providing best practices, industry insights, and collaboration opportunities to the US government and critical infrastructure industries. The MSP Collective plans to expand its membership in the coming months as it continues to grow and better serve its mission. Visit mspcollective.org for more information.

About The MSP Collective

MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure (The MSP Collective) is a non-profit entity that exists to inform the US Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers dedicated to the National Security mission of maintaining a secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. The collective is in the process of completing 501(c)6 status as a Non Profit organization.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

