Hive & Colony Elevates Looks with Expert Accessories

MIAMI, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke menswear brand Hive & Colony recognizes the importance of attention to detail from creating a custom suit to expertly accessorizing a client's look. The brand's uniqueness lies in its selection of handcrafted accessories, and how and where those accessories are sourced.

Each of Hive & Colony’s accessory suppliers are brands that have been passed down through generations and hold an unparalleled devotion to creating a pristine product. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony. (PRNewswire)

"Accessories can elevate your style and add personality to your look. At Hive & Colony, we believe it is important to ensure our accessories have the same level of intricate detail and excellent quality as the suits we create for our clients," said Brittanie Gigler, Head of Product Development and Design.

Working exclusively with family-owned, Italian businesses, Hive & Colony spent copious amounts of time in Italy building carefully curated relationships with suppliers who share the brand's level of passion. Each of Hive & Colony's accessory suppliers are brands that have been passed down through generations and hold an unparalleled devotion to creating a pristine product.

Cufflinks – Created by a family company in Florence, Italy , Hive & Colony's cufflinks are detailed with Mother of Pearl, Lapis Lazuli, and Tiger's Eye, to name a few, manufactured and sourced in Florence .

Shoes – Handmade off the coast of Italy in Montegrano, Hive & Colony footwear features double-leather half-soles with double stitching and a focus on quality and comfort.

Belts – Designed by a third-generation beltmaker, Hive & Colony belt accessories are sourced from local Italian suppliers and woven in Villadossola.

Ties, Bowties & Pocket Squares – Handcrafted, designed and sourced directly from Milan , the Hive & Colony collection of ties, bowties, and pocket squares are available in jacquard, silk, or wool.

All accessories are available for same-day purchase at Hive & Colony's showrooms . "We welcome you to visit one of our showrooms and let us add the finishing touches to your custom suit with our handcrafted, Italian accessories," added Gigler.

Visit hiveandcolony.com to explore their collection of Italian accessories, locate the nearest showroom, and begin the bespoke process.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony .

