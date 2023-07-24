Darling Ingredients Inc. Issues 2022 Sustainability Progress Report

IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has released its 2022 Sustainability Progress Report, which provides a detailed overview of the company's progress against key environmental, social and governance objectives throughout 2022.

"As a growing family of brands and businesses we are committed to continuing our strong focus on sustainability and continually seek ways to maximize resources and help move the world toward a more circular economy," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Sustainability Progress Report outlines how our unique size and scale allow Darling Ingredients to enable entire industries to be less wasteful and more sustainable, demonstrating that sustainability is core to who we are and what we do."

Notable 2022 achievements include:

Decreased global water intensity by 20%, achieving our 2025 goal three years early.

Improved global emissions intensity by more than 8%, per unit of raw material processed, compared to 2020, marking strong progress alongside business growth.

Met our renewable fuels production goal, producing more than 780 gallons of renewable diesel at Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), our joint venture.

Opened a new renewable diesel plant at DGD, to expand total annual production capacity to approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel.

Doubled our renewable energy production in Europe through acquisition and expansion of biodigestation capacity.

The report also describes steps taken to enable future sustainability success, including completing the company's first-ever double materiality assessment and adding new leadership to help define near- and long-term sustainability strategy, set targets and enable change throughout global operations. Also contained in the report is a full Scope 3 inventory, an important step on following through on the company's commitment to setting science-based climate targets and validating them with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in over 15 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

