Coming This August - SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All

August 8-11, 2023 | Boulder, CO + Online

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Solar Energy Society, a leading advocate and educator for renewable energy, for its 52nd National Solar Conference , taking place August 8-11 at the University of Colorado Boulder. The conference will be a hybrid and net zero emissions event, with both online and in-person attendance options. With over 30 sessions, workshops, tours, and forums and 150 speakers, the conference will bring together industry experts, policymakers, researchers, and solar enthusiasts from across the nation. Check out the conference schedule for all of the details!

Attendees can expect a dynamic conference experience featuring engaging keynote presentations, interactive workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and an exhibition hall. This event also offers ample opportunities for participants to share diverse perspectives through networking sessions and social events.

Whether you are an industry professional seeking to stay ahead of the curve, a policymaker interested in renewable energy legislation, or a student passionate about a career in solar, the ASES National Solar Conference is a must-attend event.

"We are proud to host the ASES National Solar Conference, which serves as a vital hub for solar energy professionals and enthusiasts," said Ella Nielsen, ASES Membership and Engagement Director. "This event not only showcases cutting-edge technologies and initiatives but also fosters meaningful connections and partnerships that are essential for a clean energy future. Together, we can drive solar energy adoption, combat climate change, and create a sustainable world for generations to come."

The week before the conference on July 31-August 4, ASES will host a Women Only Photovoltaic Workshop . On August 10, there will be a Climate Ride fundraiser/bike ride. There are spots available for these activities and more - but space is limited - so be sure to register soon.

Featured Plenary Speaker Highlights:

Tuesday, August 8 - Opening Reception featuring Aaron Brockett , Mayor of the City of Boulder , Henry Red Cloud , Executive Director of Red Cloud Renewable, Erika Symmonds , VP of Equity and Workforce Development Solar Energy Industries Association, Larry Sherwood , President and CEO of Interstate Renewable Energy Council, Martin Keller , Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Dale Miller , ASES Conference Chair and Environmental Studies Department Associate Teaching Professor at the University of Colorado Boulder .

Wednesday, August 9 - Local, National, International Outlook on Getting to 100% Renewable Energy featuring Congressman Joe Neguse of Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, Jocelyn Durkay , Associate Director of Regulatory Policy at the Colorado Energy Office, David Renné , Dave Renné Renewables, Aspen Hill Films (Owner), and International Solar Energy Society (Immediate Past President), and Paulette Middleton , President of Panorama Pathways.

Thursday, August 10 - Innovation and Inclusion featuring Karen Soares , President & CEO of Go Eagle Energy Solutions, LLC, Sunita Satyapal , Director, Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office of U.S. Department of Energy, David Poli , Climate & Energy Program Manager of XPRIZE Foundation, and Dara Bortman , ASES Board of Director.

Friday, August 11 - From the Classroom to the Lab to the Boardroom featuring Seth Marder , Director of the Renewable & Sustainable Energy Institute, Huyen Dinh , Director of HydroGEN Consortium at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Evelyn Carpenter , President and CEO of Solas Energy – US.

For more information about the conference, including the program schedule, speaker lineup, and registration details, please visit ases.org/conference .

American Solar Energy Society

Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference, and the ASES National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.

