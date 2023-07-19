REC Group releases latest solar PV technology insights: 'Mastering Heterojunction Cell Technology'

MUNICH, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company with over 25 years of experience, presents its latest solar PV technology trends and insights for consumers and installers. In its article 'Mastering Heterojunction Cell Technology', REC sheds light on today's main solar PV technologies – Heterojunction (HJT) and TOPCon – and demonstrates the incorporation of Advanced Module Interconnection (AMI) into its REC Alpha Pure-R solar panels. This groundbreaking development marks a significant milestone in the advancement of HJT solar cell technology.

REC Alpha HJT cell structure and key benefits (PRNewswire)

Unlike TOPCon, HJT cells are made from two different materials, crystalline silicon and amorphous thin-film silicon. This combination of materials allows for a more efficient capture of sunlight and flow of electrons in general, resulting in a higher energy conversion rate potential and a better outcome for homeowners and businesses.

Manufacturing HJT cells requires significantly fewer production steps compared to TOPCon (6 versus 11-14 respectively), and REC's low-temperature production process for HJT cells significantly reduces energy consumption, helping to better protect the environment.

The majority of today's TOPCon solar panels come with a degradation of 0.4% per year and 89.X% power at year 25. REC's Alpha HJT products guarantee at least 92% power output at year 251, giving consumers and installers greater peace of mind.

With its Alpha revolution starting in 2019, REC has continuously mastered HJT technology, increasing panel performance while minimizing environmental footprint. REC believes that HJT holds immense potential for efficiency growth and is also the best option for future developments like tandem structures.

The full article including all key differentiators of HJT versus TOPCon and more details on AMI are available here: www.recgroup.com/Mastering-HJT. Visitors to RE+ in Las Vegas from September 12-14, 2023, will be able to experience REC's Alpha HJT technology and products firsthand at booth 3321 on level 2.

1 Under the comprehensive REC ProTrust warranty package, subject to conditions.

