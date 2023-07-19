Blank Entertainment to host star-studded weekend of V-VIP events surrounding the Spence vs Crawford boxing fight of the year

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blank Entertainment, a company curating extraordinary V-VIP experiences at major sporting events, has promised non-stop excitement and thrilling boxing action at its highly anticipated never before seen weekend event. ACTIVATED is a series of V-VIP events surrounding the PBC Welterweight Championship between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, both undefeated, that will take place from July 28th and 29th in Las Vegas.

The action of the event will kick off on Friday (28th) in the Hyper-X Arena for an epic celebrity video gaming tournament and mixer. All gaming enthusiasts will be able to engage in intense gaming competitions alongside their favorite boxing stars, where the worlds of virtual battles and real-life champions collide.

The climax of the weekend will be the Spence vs Crawford showdown on Saturday, July 29th, at the prestigious T-Mobile Arena. Attendees can brace themselves for a night of incredible boxing action, as two talented fighters pull no punches in their quest for glory. The excitement is set to continue long after the PBC Championship fight ends. Guests will be able to rub shoulders with Hall of Famers, boxing legends, and star-studded influencers at the Official Terence Crawford Afterparty at the Topgolf MGM Grand.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Francesco Kozerski, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer at Blank Entertainment Group, says: "After spending so long cultivating the events, we're so excited to see it all come to life. A lot of thought and consideration went into striking the right balance, and we look forward to transcending traditional entertainment to offer something unique and different. We can't wait to see how attendees will react to this ultimate fight weekend experience filled with unforgettable moments, parties, and icons."

ACTIVATED promises an epic weekend of V-VIP events with non-stop action in the ring, off the tee, at the Grand, and in the arena. Legends, icons, and parties will make for an unforgettable fight weekend experience. VIP clients will have the unique opportunity to not only witness these events but also connect and interact with their beloved boxing influencers and stars. Fight night plus afterparty package tickets can be purchased from Blank Entertainment on their website ; prices start at $6,000.

