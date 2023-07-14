This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the first OTC birth control pill in the U.S.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- CVS Caremark and GoodRx to launch Caremark® Cost Saver™ to help lower out-of-pocket drug costs for CVS Caremark clients' members
Through the new program, CVS Caremark's eligible members will have automatic access to GoodRx's prescription pricing to allow them to pay lower prices, when available, on generic medications in a seamless experience at the pharmacy counter.
- Express Scripts Adds Three Biosimilars to Largest Formulary to Promote Competition and Advance Affordability, Choices for Patients
Express Scripts will include Cyltezo and both Sandoz products (Hyrimoz and unbranded adalimumab-adaz) – inflammatory disease biosimilars with competitive net costs – as preferred products on the National Preferred Formulary alongside HUMIRA.
- Perrigo Announces U.S. FDA Approval for Opill® OTC Daily Oral Contraceptive
Opill® is the first ever birth control pill available over the counter in the United States. "Today marks a truly momentous day for women's health nationwide," said Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Lockwood-Taylor.
- Introducing Motive™: FDA-Cleared Knee Pain Relief Therapy
One in four adults in the U.S. suffers from knee pain. While a variety of lifestyle factors can play a role, quadriceps muscle weakness is one of the leading contributors to knee pain, and Motive Knee is the only device that is clinically proven and FDA-cleared to treat knee pain by strengthening the quadriceps muscles using neuromuscular stimulation technology.
- Two in Five Americans Report Unreasonable Health Care Wait Times
According to the survey, nearly half of those who experienced unreasonable wait times gave up seeking an appointment and did not receive care. This includes patients seeking critical mental health services.
- Love Wellness Expands Retail Footprint
Shoppers can now head to the digestive aisle to pick up six of Love Wellness' clean, doctor-developed gut and vaginal health solutions in stores at an Everyday Low Price, including the cult-favorite Sparkle Fiber, Bye Bye Bloat, and Good Girl Probiotics, in addition to Gut Feelings Probiotics, The Killer and Flora Power.
- New Medicare Analysis Study Reveals Critical Gaps and Disparities in Access to Parkinson's Disease Care
Care access disparities persist for women, people of color and residents of rural areas – each possibly facing challenges receiving diagnosis and treatment.
- Beyoncé's dancers Les Twins and the Kids Write Network Unite to Empower Youth and Promote Mental Health Awareness on North America RISE Tour
Les Twins serve as ambassadors of the Kids Write Network. With their profound understanding of KWN's six-step program, Les Twins reinforce its impact through captivating dance workshops, using body movement as a means to communicate and cope with life's difficulties.
- New report shows high-impact R&D happens after cancer medicines are first approved
More than 60% of oncology medicines approved a decade ago received additional indications, with most being received seven or more years after initial approval. That suggests policies that discourage post-approval R&D could severely limit progress and patient benefit.
- Innovative treatment for prostate cancer shows long term success
Eva Gordon, PhD, SVP Research and Chief Scientist at PHM, said, "Access to treatments like these can improve both survival and quality of life for patients. We're proud we could help this patient access an emerging treatment at a time his prognosis was poor, and his options were otherwise limited."
Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Harbour BioMed.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire