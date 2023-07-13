Peak Performance Solutions Announces They Have Been Acquired By The Brydon Group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Performance Solutions ("Peak Performance"), a leading provider of training, compliance and audit software to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, announced today that it has been acquired by The Brydon Group. The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced midcareer executives to acquire and operate small businesses in software and business-to-business, government and healthcare services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Steve Ressler, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Brydon Group, said, "We are very excited to partner with Peak Performance to continue delivering critical software solutions to its law enforcement customers and to continue investing in Peak's unique capabilities."

Peak will be led by new CEO John Kingsbury, a former Navy SEAL with extensive technology experience as a former Principal at Mithril Capital and in senior operations roles at Swoop Search and PillPack.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Peak's expert team to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and lead the Company into the next phase of growth," says CEO, John Kingsbury.

Peak's co-founders, James Yearty and John Yearty will continue to support the Company in an advisory role following the transaction. "We are thrilled to be partnering with John and The Brydon Group to further our vision to deliver critical software solutions to the law enforcement community nationwide," said John Yearty.

Byline Bank and NorthCoast Mezzanine provided financing to support the transaction. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to The Brydon Group.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with mid-career executives to acquire small businesses and support the effective transition of small businesses to the next generation of owners.

About Peak Performance Solutions

Peak Performance Solutions is the leader in Criminal Justice Information System compliance, audit, and training software solutions. The Company's products are critical to its law enforcement agency customers and support more than 1.4 million users. Peak Performance was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

