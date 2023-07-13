Michael Campbell Joins Pretium as Senior Managing Director, Head of International Real Estate

Experienced Global Real Estate Investment Professional Will Expand Capabilities Outside of the United States

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced the addition of Michael Campbell as Senior Managing Director, Head of International Real Estate. In this newly created role, based in London, Mr. Campbell will lead the firm's efforts to expand its real estate investing to markets outside of the United States and support international relationships.

"Pretium has been a leader in single-family rental housing in the United States for over a decade," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "With the addition of Michael, our team is better positioned to explore international residential markets with attributes similar to the U.S. housing market, where we have been successful. We believe that our visionary and technology-driven investment approach applied to new global markets can unlock significant value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Campbell brings to Pretium over 30 years of experience launching and growing real estate investment management platforms on a global scale, having previously held both institutional and entrepreneurial investment and advisory leadership roles across a variety of property sectors in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Prior to joining Pretium, Mr. Campbell spent nearly a decade spearheading the global real estate investment platform at Mubadala, where he was responsible for all international real estate investment activities.

"Expanding to markets in Europe and outside of the United States is a logical extension of our business given the opportunity for institutional investment in residential markets across the developed world," said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director, Head of Real Estate. "Michael brings compelling global real estate investment experience and relationships with international investors to our team. We are confident Michael is the right leader to support these new efforts and help drive our next phase of strategic growth."

"It has been a privilege to work with a number of esteemed investor-fiduciaries in our industry. Pretium's innovative approach coupled with the scale the firm has achieved since its founding are a testament to its talented team," said Mr. Campbell. "I look forward to contributing to the expansion of our geographic footprint."

Prior to his role at Mubadala, Mr. Campbell was Managing Partner at Phene Capital, a real estate investment boutique. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer and led all U.S. investment and operational activities at a European family office. He also served as a Managing Director and member of the real estate investment and operating committees at UBS Wealth Management, building and managing its diversified real estate investment management business, and as a Principal at JP Morgan as part of the original team to buildout its global private equity real estate businesses. He began his career at Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen.

Mr. Campbell earned a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

