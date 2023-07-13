THE HOWARD AND GEORGEANNA JONES FOUNDATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine announces new Board members.



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jones Foundation announced today that three physicians have joined the organization's Board of Directors:

Mark Hughes , M.D., Ph.D. , retired, former Professor and Chair of Human Molecular Genetics; Founder of Genesis Genetics Institute, a multinational Genomics Diagnostic company.

Suheil J. Muasher , M.D ., Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University School of Medicine.

Robert J. Stillman , M.D., Medical Director Emeritus and Senior Mentor, Shady Grove Fertility.

The Jones Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. The Foundation seeks to find solutions to infertility and improve reproductive health by funding vital research and advancing public and professional discourse to shape the bioethics of reproductive medicine.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Drs. Hughes, Muasher and Stillman to our Board of Directors. These preeminent physicians in the treatment of assisted reproductive technologies, genetics and education add tremendous value to our team," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board. According to Mr. Jones, the Foundation leadership remains committed to bridging the gap between medical research and clinical practice by engaging those individuals that will promote academic and clinical excellence. "We proudly celebrate the addition of these exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors as we continue to advance the work started by Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones," commented Mr. Jones.

About the Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

