PureRED Names Heather Collins as Chief Client Officer

PureRED CEO Brian Cohen rounds out his Executive Team with another Key Addition

ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureRED , a leading marketing, data, and technology partner, announced it has appointed Heather Collins as Chief Client Officer, overseeing a unified client leadership team across the enterprise. The appointment comes on the heels of PureRED's merger with digital creative agency Haddad & Partners, as well as other recent additions to the company's executive team, including the appointment of Umesh Sripad as Chief Product Officer and Jason Whiting as Chief Growth Officer.

Heather Collins (PRNewswire)

Collins will oversee all client-facing operations for the company, working closely with PureRED's client partners to provide end-to-end marketing and technology solutions. In this role, Collins will report to PureRED's CEO, Brian Cohen.

"Heather is one of the very best and most respected executives in the industry, and we're thrilled to have her join the PureRED family," said Cohen. "Her extensive experience, natural born leadership skills, and long-standing relationships reinforce and accelerate our commitment to changing our industry through the delivery of digital content at scale, and driving enhanced customer experiences. I can't wait for all of our clients to feel the benefit of Heather's wisdom and counsel."

Collins most recently led the Publicis One team across Arc Worldwide, Epsilon and Hawkeye, serving as Executive Vice President, Business Leadership, leading one of Arc's largest global clients, Unilever. In her time at Publicis, she helped to build and develop a cross-agency function team that pioneered a new data-driven approach to commerce. She and her work have received recognition across the industry, including Path to Purchase Women of Excellence, the Effie, and the Reggie Awards.

"PureRED possesses a unique ability to reach across traditional and digital services for highly recognizable brands of all kinds, and I feel privileged to take on this role at an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory," said Collins. "I look forward to working with PureRED's executive team and collectively leading the company's future success."

Collins begins in her new role immediately.

About PureRED

PureRED is an award-winning, 600+ associate, PE-owned advertising, marketing and technology partner that delivers digital content at scale with speed and precision. PureRED works with 14 of the largest 25 retailers in the country and provides fully-integrated marketing and advertising capabilities for Fortune 500 brands across retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and specialty brands globally. With over 50 years experience, PureRED's current clients include Kroger, Rite Aid, New Jersey Lottery, Sanofi and more. For more information, visit www.purered.net

