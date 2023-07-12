Hoot Launches Dry Eyes Marketing Automation Platform

Hoot Dry Eyes.com now available to Eye Care Professionals nationwide; Dr. Todd Cohan is appointed Advisor and Medical Director, Dry Eyes.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot Health, Inc., the next generation healthcare CRM, and marketing automation solution announced today that it has launched Hoot Dry Eyes, a new marketing automation platform for Eye Care Professionals (ECPs).

"Hoot is a game changer for today's Dry Eye practices." - Dr. Matt Esperon

"Building on the success of our myopia management platform, we are thrilled to announce that ECPs will have now have access to marketing automation technology to help educate, onboard and manage patients with dry eye disease," said Bob Miglani, CEO of Hoot.

For many ECPs it can be difficult to explain Dry Eye Disease in one visit with their patients. Complexity of the disease and lack of time in the exam room contribute to the problem, leading many patients to go untreated. Hoot solves this problem by delivering personalized videos to the patient's mobile device via automated text messages, resulting in increased patient sign up for treatments and accelerated growth for dry eye clinics.

"I am delighted to work with Hoot to help Optometrists educate more patients with dry eye disease and encourage them to begin treatment sooner as directed by their ECP. Hoot is exactly what I needed in my practice, and I believe it is the solution many ECPs are looking for to help them grow their dry eye practice," said, Dr. Todd Cohan, President of Forsight Vision in Long Grove, Illinois, and the Midwest Dry Eye Center.

The Hoot Dry Eyes marketing automation platform allows ECPs to automate patient education, train staff through on-demand videos and simplify the entire process.

"As an early user of Hoot Dry Eyes, I am very excited to help more patients with dry eyes in my practice. From the automated video campaigns to tracking each patient's journey, Hoot is super helpful because it has saved us so much time on having to educate patients one at a time. Hoot is a game changer for today's Optometry practices." said Dr. Matt Esperon, practice owner at Focus Eye Care in Hackensack, NJ.

"In our practice we see a lot of patients present with dry eyes who are unaware of what the condition is and why they need to take action. With Hoot's new Dry Eyes automation platform, I believe that we can reduce the time from when a patient is diagnosed to when they are treated which is helpful for patients and our practice." said Dr. Cheryl Chapman, owner of Gretna Vision Source practice in Gretna, Nebraska.

